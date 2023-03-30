Sports trailblazer Billie Jean King would go nan first female jock to person nan Congressional Gold Medal nether authorities introduced by U.S. lawmakers, nan U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) said Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Pennsylvania Republican Brian Fitzpatrick and New Jersey Democrat Mikie Sherrill would grant "King, an American icon, successful nickname of a singular life devoted to championing adjacent authorities for all, successful sports and successful society."

Eleven antheral athletes and nan 1980 U.S. Olympic team, which did not compete successful that year's Moscow Summer Games, person received nan award.

"I americium honored to beryllium considered for nan Congressional Gold Medal," King said.

The move comes arsenic tennis celebrates nan 50th day of adjacent prize money for men and women astatine nan U.S. Open.

"Billie Jean King is an unthinkable jock and unmatched trailblazer for women and girls successful sports," said Fitzpatrick.

"This is simply a female who has genuinely impacted nan lives of truthful many," said Sherrill. "We're still not wherever we request to be, aliases want to be, but we would not beryllium anyplace adjacent wherever we are coming without Billie Jean King."

USTA president Brian Hainline hailed King's conflict for women's equality successful payouts half a period agone aft she won nan 1972 U.S. Open crown. The U.S. Open began paying adjacent money successful 1973 and King, now 79, later that twelvemonth hit Bobby Riggs successful nan "Battle of nan Sexes" tennis match.

"Perhaps astir awesome astir her bequest is that her greatness connected and disconnected nan tribunal has not only inspired countless girls and women to besides purpose for their ain greatness, but has pushed for them to beryllium decently compensated for these efforts," Hainline said.

"The clip is cleanable for Billie Jean King to go nan first female jock to beryllium fixed nan Congressional Gold Medal."