Legitimacy, redemption, history: the three themes underpinning the Nepo-Ding showdown

Second time’s nan charm? Ian Nepomniachtchi won nan 2022 version of nan Candidates successful convincing fashion, earning nan correct to situation for nan World title for nan 2nd consecutive time. Photo credit: Getty Images

Momentous opportunity: If he finds a measurement past Nepomniachtchi, Ding Liren will make history and go nan first antheral chess World champion from China. Photo credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Later this month, chess will person a caller World champion — for nan first clip successful a decade.

It will either beryllium China’s Ding Liren aliases Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi (playing nether nan emblem of FIDE, chess’ governing body, because of his country’s suspension pursuing its penetration of Ukraine). They are facing disconnected successful nan title lucifer astatine Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital, from Sunday.

Neither, however, tin declare to beryllium nan world’s best. That position belongs to Magnus Carlsen, nan World No. 1 since 2011. He won nan World title successful 2013, dethroning Viswanathan Anand successful nan latter’s hometown of Chennai. The Norwegian went connected to take sides his title successful 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021. He past sewage saturated of winning World titles and abdicated his crown.

Carlsen was expected to play Nepomniachtchi successful nan title match. But aft talks pinch FIDE, he announced past July that he would not take sides his title. He had fixed indications moreover earlier that, saying he would only beryllium tempted to play nan 14-game title bid if his challenger were nan Iran-born prodigy Alireza Firouzja, now a French citizen.

But Firouzja had a miserable Candidates tournament, finishing sixth successful a section of eight. For nan uninitiated, nan World champion’s challenger has to travel done a Candidates cycle.

The 2022 version of nan Candidates, held successful Madrid, was won by Nepomniachtchi successful convincing fashion. He scored 9.5 points, remaining unbeaten, to gain nan correct to situation Carlsen for nan 2nd successive time. The first clip around, successful 2021, he was crushed by nan World champion — nan past 3 games were not required.

Ding was a distant 2nd astatine nan Candidates, pinch 8 points, but everyone knew that that position would matter, fixed nan likelihood of Carlsen not defending nan title. It was a good effort by nan Chinese subordinate to separator supra Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana and Teimour Radjabov.

Evenly matched

This is Ding’s first title match. If he wins, he will go only nan 2nd undisputed antheral World champion from Asia (Anand was nan first successful 2000). He is classed No. 3 successful nan world pinch 2788 Elo points (peak 2816 successful November 2018); Nepomniachtchi is No. 2 pinch 2795, his profession best. Ding is 30 and Nepomniachtchi 32. They are so evenly matched, and it could good beryllium a adjacent contest.

S.L. Narayanan, nan World No. 78 who has faced Nepomniachtchi, believes nan Russian whitethorn person an separator because of his acquisition of playing a World title match.

“The mentation for a World title lucifer would ever beryllium deep, pinch nan ‘seconds’ doing a batch of investigation and that could travel successful useful for Nepomniachtchi,” says nan Thiruvananthapuram-based Grandmaster complete nan telephone from Spain. “Of course, he didn’t person a bully clip against Carlsen successful that match, but, then, Carlsen is connected a different level altogether.”

True. Carlsen is nan strongest subordinate of each time. He is only 32 and shows nary motion of slowing down. So a World title that is played without him will suffer immoderate of its sheen.

Former World champion Garry Kasparov, who reigned from 1985 to 2000, has termed it “a benignant of amputated event”. He said nan World title lucifer should see nan strongest subordinate connected nan planet. “This lucifer doesn’t,” nan Russian fable said. “The lucifer betwixt Nepo and Ding is simply a awesome show, but it’s not a World title match.”

Chequered history

This is not nan first clip nan World chess title has had to woody pinch nan rumor of legitimacy. In 1975, nan Soviet Union’s Anatoly Karpov became champion because Bobby Fischer, nan American brilliant who revolutionised chess, refused to take sides his title aft FIDE did not work together to nan changes he projected to nan lucifer regulations. But arsenic Kasparov pointed out, Fischer stopped playing chess, Carlsen hasn’t.

Kasparov himself had surgery distant from FIDE and organised his ain World championship. And location person been World champions — Alexander Khalifman, Ruslan Ponomariov and Rustam Kasimdzhanov — who were not recognised arsenic specified by astir of nan chess world.

“The rumor of legitimacy is very overmuch location pinch this World title too,” says Narayanan. “And I dream Carlsen will return to nan World title rhythm astatine immoderate stage. I consciousness Ding could beryllium a worthy rival to Carlsen.”

In 2019, Ding had, successful fact, go nan first subordinate to conclusion Carlsen successful a lucifer (a bid of games betwixt 2 players) since 2007, erstwhile he won nan playoff of nan Sinquefield Cup. But those games were played successful nan accelerated and blitz format, not classical, which is nan existent trial of a player’s strength.

Ding and Nepomniachtchi whitethorn not beryllium arsenic beardown arsenic Carlsen — he has 2853 Elo points — but Narayanan will watch their lucifer closely. “Chess needs to support this contented of nan World title match,” he says. After all, it’s a contented that dates backmost to 1886, erstwhile Wilhelm Steinitz defeated Johannes Zukertort to go nan first World champion.