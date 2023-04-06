Leinster romp past Tigers into Champions Cup semis

Garry Ringrose scores a effort for LeinsterIreland centre Garry Ringrose scored nan first of his 2 tries aft 1 infinitesimal astatine Aviva Stadium
Leinster: (17) 55
Tries: Ringrose 2, Gibson-Park, Penalty try, Penny, O'Brien, McKee; Pens: R Byrne 2; Cons: R Byrne 6
Leicester Tigers: (10) 24
Tries: Watson, Cracknell, Potter; Pen: Pollard; Cons: Pollard 2, Gopperth

Leinster thrashed Premiership champions Leicester Tigers successful Dublin to go nan first broadside done to this season's Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose crossed doubly successful nan first half for nan hosts.

Anthony Watson replied for Leicester, but Jamison Gibson-Park, a punishment try, Scott Penny, Jimmy O'Brien and John McKee secured a comfortable win.

Leinster, chasing a record-equalling 5th Champions Cup triumph, will play Toulouse aliases Sharks successful nan past four.

Alongside their formidable shape successful each competitions truthful acold this season, nan imaginable of location advantage should they get to nan last - which will beryllium played astatine Aviva Stadium connected 20 May - intends Leinster are tipped by galore to assistance nan premier trophy successful European rugby for nan first clip since 2018.

Tigers' attentions will now move to defending their Premiership title, pinch Richard Wigglesworth's squad presently 3rd down Saracens and Sale successful nan table.

Olly Cracknell and Harry Potter went complete for consolation tries for nan visitors precocious on.

More to follow.

  • Relive Leinster's triumph complete Leicester arsenic it happened

Line-ups

Leinster: Keenan; O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Molony, Ryan (c), Baird, Doris, Conan.

Replacements: McKee, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Jenkins, Penny, McGrath, H Byrne, Frawley.

Leicester: Brown; Watson, Potter, Kelly, Steward; Pollard, Van Poortvliet; Cronin, Montoya (c), Heyes, Martin, Henderson, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, West, Cole, Snyman, Cracknell, Wolstenholme, Atkinson, Gopperth.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

