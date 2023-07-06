Lenovo Tab P12 tablet announced with Dimensity 7050 SoC and 12.7-inch 3K display

Lenovo has announced its caller Tab P12 Android tablet which is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 chipset and packs successful a large 12.7-inch LCD display. Productivity purposes are catered for pinch nan inclusion of Lenovo’s Tab Pen Plus stylus and ThinkPad-inspired keyboard, positive nan expertise to usability arsenic a wireless drafting pad for Windows PCs utilizing nan brand’s Freestyle software.

That 12.7-inch LTPS LCD sheet has a 60Hz refresh complaint on pinch a 2944 x 1840 (3K) resolution, and accompanying nan Dimensity 7050 processor is simply a prime of 4/8GB and 128/256GB of built-in storage. MicroSD paper support is besides coming which intends you’ll beryllium capable to transportation your favourite contented astir without needing to edifice to unreality storage.

The Tab P12 features a 13MP ultra-wide camera connected nan beforehand for video calls and an 8MP rear camera pinch autofocus. There’s a large 10,200mAh artillery which Lenovo claims is bully for 10 hours of playback though there’s nary mention of charging velocity successful nan brief. The fingerprint sensor is incorporated into nan powerfulness key, and there’s besides support for Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6 present.

Sporting quad speakers pinch Dolby Atmos and tuned by JBL, nan Tab P12 besides runs Android 13 retired of nan container pinch Lenovo promising 2 OS updates and 4 years worthy of information patches.

Besides viewing contented and playing games, nan Tab P12 is designed to cater for students pinch nan inclusion of nan Tab Pen Plus stylus and nan Keyboard addon which are included successful nan box. The stylus is compatible pinch nan free Nebo and MyScript Calculator apps, pinch nan tablet capable to enactment arsenic a drafting pad positive acknowledgment to nan Freestyle package which is freely disposable for Windows 11 PCs,

The keyboard accessory features keys pinch a 1.5mm recreation and a 0.2mm concavity, a built-in keypad and 16 functional shortcuts to thief 1 navigate nan workspace. The tablet package is capable to show up to 4 apps successful divided surface and different 5 successful floating windows.

The Lenovo Tab P12 comes pinch a fewer cardinal apps for learning:

Nebo and MyScript Calculator 2 for free

WPS pinch 3 months of premium features for free

Lenovo NotePad

Free twelvemonth of ADP One services successful prime markets

Finally, pricing for Lenovo’s Tab P12 starts astatine €399 (~$449) for nan tablet and Tab Pen Plus bundle and €499 (~$550) pinch nan stylus and keyboard accessories included successful nan box. Lenovo’s Tab P12 is expected to spell connected waste sometime successful August.

Specifications Lenovo Tab P12 Processor MediaTek™ Dimensity 7050 Octacore Software Android 13 – Two OS upgrades and 4 years of

security patches Memory & Storage 4/128GB

8/128GB

8/256GB

Support Expandable MicroSD paper (sold separately) Display 12.7-inch LTPS LCD show pinch ambient color

2944 x1840 Resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 273ppi Audio Quad JBL speakers Cameras Front: 13MP FF pinch RGB sensor and ultra-wide FOV

Rear: 8MP AF + Flash LED Battery 10,200mAh Sensors Accelerometer G sensor RGB sensor

Gyroscope E-compass Hall sensor

Fingerprint sensor connected powerfulness key Ports USB Type-C 2.0 – charging/audio

MicroSD paper slot Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Wi-Fi

6Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 293.3 x 190.7 x 6.9 mm (without camera bump) Colors Storm Grey; Oat Weight 615g (tablet only) Price