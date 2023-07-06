Lenovo Tab P12 tablet announced with Dimensity 7050 SoC and 12.7-inch 3K display

15 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Lenovo Tab P12 tablet announced with Dimensity 7050 SoC and 12.7-inch 3K display
Lenovo Tab P12

Lenovo has announced its caller Tab P12 Android tablet which is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 chipset and packs successful a large 12.7-inch LCD display. Productivity purposes are catered for pinch nan inclusion of Lenovo’s Tab Pen Plus stylus and ThinkPad-inspired keyboard, positive nan expertise to usability arsenic a wireless drafting pad for Windows PCs utilizing nan brand’s Freestyle software.

Lenovo Tab P12 tablet announced pinch Dimensity 7050 SoC and 12.7-inch 3K show 13

That 12.7-inch LTPS LCD sheet has a 60Hz refresh complaint on pinch a 2944 x 1840 (3K) resolution, and accompanying nan Dimensity 7050 processor is simply a prime of 4/8GB and 128/256GB of built-in storage. MicroSD paper support is besides coming which intends you’ll beryllium capable to transportation your favourite contented astir without needing to edifice to unreality storage.

Lenovo Tab P12 tablet announced pinch Dimensity 7050 SoC and 12.7-inch 3K show 14

The Tab P12 features a 13MP ultra-wide camera connected nan beforehand for video calls and an 8MP rear camera pinch autofocus. There’s a large 10,200mAh artillery which Lenovo claims is bully for 10 hours of playback though there’s nary mention of charging velocity successful nan brief. The fingerprint sensor is incorporated into nan powerfulness key, and there’s besides support for Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6 present.

Sporting quad speakers pinch Dolby Atmos and tuned by JBL, nan Tab P12 besides runs Android 13 retired of nan container pinch Lenovo promising 2 OS updates and 4 years worthy of information patches.

Lenovo Tab P12 tablet announced pinch Dimensity 7050 SoC and 12.7-inch 3K show 15

Besides viewing contented and playing games, nan Tab P12 is designed to cater for students pinch nan inclusion of nan Tab Pen Plus stylus and nan Keyboard addon which are included successful nan box. The stylus is compatible pinch nan free Nebo and MyScript Calculator apps, pinch nan tablet capable to enactment arsenic a drafting pad positive acknowledgment to nan Freestyle package which is freely disposable for Windows 11 PCs,

Lenovo Tab P12 tablet announced pinch Dimensity 7050 SoC and 12.7-inch 3K show 18

The keyboard accessory features keys pinch a 1.5mm recreation and a 0.2mm concavity, a built-in keypad and 16 functional shortcuts to thief 1 navigate nan workspace. The tablet package is capable to show up to 4 apps successful divided surface and different 5 successful floating windows.

The Lenovo Tab P12 comes pinch a fewer cardinal apps for learning:

  • Nebo and MyScript Calculator 2 for free
  • WPS pinch 3 months of premium features for free
  • Lenovo NotePad
  • Free twelvemonth of ADP One services successful prime markets

Finally, pricing for Lenovo’s Tab P12 starts astatine €399 (~$449) for nan tablet and Tab Pen Plus bundle and €499 (~$550) pinch nan stylus and keyboard accessories included successful nan box. Lenovo’s Tab P12 is expected to spell connected waste sometime successful August.

Specifications Lenovo Tab P12
ProcessorMediaTek™ Dimensity 7050 Octacore
SoftwareAndroid 13 – Two OS upgrades and 4 years of
security patches
Memory & Storage4/128GB
8/128GB
8/256GB
Support Expandable MicroSD paper (sold separately)
Display12.7-inch LTPS LCD show pinch ambient color
2944 x1840 Resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 273ppi 
AudioQuad JBL speakers
CamerasFront: 13MP FF pinch RGB sensor and ultra-wide FOV
Rear: 8MP AF + Flash LED
Battery10,200mAh
SensorsAccelerometer G sensor RGB sensor
Gyroscope E-compass Hall sensor
Fingerprint sensor connected powerfulness key 
PortsUSB Type-C 2.0 – charging/audio
MicroSD paper slot
Connectivity802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Wi-Fi
6Bluetooth 5.1
Dimensions293.3 x 190.7 x 6.9 mm (without camera bump)
ColorsStorm Grey; Oat
Weight615g (tablet only)
Price

He's been an Android instrumentality ever since owning an HTC Hero, pinch nan Dell Streak being his first phablet. He presently carries an Honor Magic 5 Pro successful his pockets, a Xiaomi Pad 5 successful his backpack, and thinks thing of lugging a 17-inch laptop astir nan world. When not immersed successful nan world of Android and gadgets, he's an avid sports fan, and for illustration each South Africans, he loves a bully Braai (BBQ).

More
Source Talkandroid

Related Article

[Deal] Amazon’s Fire TV 32-inch HD Smart TV with Alexa Voice Remote is down to just $130

[Deal] Amazon’s Fire TV 32-inch HD Smart TV with Alexa Voice Remote is down to just $130

17 hours ago
Google Bard AI: What is it and what can it do for you?

Google Bard AI: What is it and what can it do for you?

19 hours ago
Possible Chinese malware in U.S. systems a 'ticking time bomb': Report

Possible Chinese malware in U.S. systems a 'ticking time bomb': Report

1 day ago
Twitter, now known as X, reinstates Kanye’s account

Twitter, now known as X, reinstates Kanye’s account

1 day ago

Popular Article

This relaxing game takes the fun of Power Wash Simulator underwater for you to clean the homes of cute little creatures

This relaxing game takes the fun of Power Wash Simulator underwater for you to clean the homes of cute little creatures

15 hours ago
Cities: Skylines 2 maps are now "bigger than some countries"

Cities: Skylines 2 maps are now "bigger than some countries"

15 hours ago
Myanmar’s promised election delayed as military extends state of emergency

Myanmar’s promised election delayed as military extends state of emergency

15 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.