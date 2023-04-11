Let’s leave Chris Hughton to pick players he believes can deliver – Fianoo to Ghanaians

President of nan Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has urged Ghanaians not to unit players connected caller Ghana leader Chris Hughton.

He is saying this successful consequence to calls for nan inclusion of section players successful squads for nan nationalist squad and whether location was a request for a quota to beryllium created for Ghana Premier League players.

Chris Hughton named his first Ghana squad for past month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying header without a home-based player.

“I’m not cutting you (questioner) short but shot is not parliament that each constituency must beryllium represented,” he said astatine nan sidelines of an arena attended by footballghana.com.

“Let’s time off nan coach to prime players that tin deliver. If nan subordinate is simply a section player, fine. If nan subordinate is not a section player, we want group who will deterioration nan Black Stars jersey and bring america joy.

“If nan colour is white, greenish aliases whatever, we want Ghanaians to play for nan Black Stars and return america to wherever we want to get to.”