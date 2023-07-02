LG evo C3 smart TV review: A costly but quality 4K OLED TV set ideal for gamers

LG thin to cognize precisely what is needed successful a modern telly and nan C3 is nary different.

This is an fantabulous prime for those wanting a top-level gaming and streaming TV group pinch a spot of money successful their pocket.

At £1,400, nan C3 isn’t cheap.

But you get a due OLED ace surface for your money and incredibly bladed portion for nan wall aliases countertop.

The group delivers a pin-sharp, colourful and rich | image astatine 4K meaning and 100Hz refresh rate, albeit an often acheronian 1 connected mill settings.

You really request to play astir pinch this babe to bring retired its astonishing hues and brightness to a much earthy tone.

The portion is ace bladed and tin walk arsenic a image framework pinch nan correct still image

But pinch a small delving, and a fancy AI Processor down everything, nan C3 stands retired arsenic some a awesome TV-watching action arsenic good arsenic a beardown gaming display.

It blends into your walls brilliantly acknowledgment to incredibly bladed edges, pinch nan bezels hardly visible face-on.

That intends we’re fundamentally looking astatine each screen, and pinch nan correct image successful show it could easy beryllium mistaken for a hanging image frame.

User interface webOS 23 is slick arsenic hell, and features each nan must-have apps you’d expect astatine nan touch of a button, for illustration Disney+, Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime.

And nan neat distant offers some hands-free sound nickname package and a Nintendo Wii-style wand to physically navigate each nan built-in menus pinch ease.

It adds up to a super-swish, easy to instal telly group that’s packed to nan brim pinch contented options and a breeze to get around.

Plus an AI concierge work will moreover connection up ideas for your adjacent must-watch show based connected your past viewing habits.

For gamers successful particular, arsenic good arsenic pin-sharp HDR10 visuals preferred for online power successful games for illustration Call of Duty, you’ll find nan group offers a blazingly-fast 0.1ms consequence time, giving you moreover much of an separator connected those split-second face-offs pinch an online rival.

With a small tweaking, nan show is simply a activity of art

It has an incredibly clear, soft image erstwhile blockbusters pummel done astatine 60-frames-per-second connected console and nan gamer-oriented personification interface intends you tin tweak quickly and dive consecutive successful hooked-up to your Xbox and PS5.

And you tin moreover entree unreality gaming services for illustration GeForce NOW nonstop done nan telly to entree moreover much titles.

Once connected to a decent speaker system, for illustration a Sonos Beam, nan Dolby Atmos immersive audio shines and gives you those heavy cinema booms successful nan bass alongside crystal clear voices astatine nan higher end.

One point that nagged though, nan plug is practically sealed into nan backmost of nan unit, which isn’t perfect if you want to provender that cablegram done a mini cablegram slot on, say, your show cupboard. A greater removability present would person been preferred.

All in, nan C3 shows that - if you tin spend it - you get what you salary for erstwhile it comes to TV quality.

VERDICT 4.5/5