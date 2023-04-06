Life sentences for DR Congo Italian envoy's killers

2 hours ago
Image source, AFP

Image caption,

The men stood earlier nan subject tribunal successful N'Dolo situation to perceive their sentences

By Emery Makumeno

BBC News, Kinshasa

A subject tribunal successful nan Democratic Republic of Congo has sentenced six men to life successful situation for murdering Italy's ambassador successful February 2021.

Luca Attanasio was among 3 group changeable dormant aft a UN convoy that he was travelling pinch was ambushed.

His driver was killed first past he and his bodyguard were kidnapped, dying aft a rescue cognition went wrong.

It happened successful nan troubled eastbound of country, wherever galore equipped groups operate.

They were travelling connected a roadworthy done nan Virunga National Park, a Unesco World Heritage tract southbound of nan metropolis of Goma, to sojourn a UN World Food Programme (WFP) feeding inaugural erstwhile nan onslaught happened.

Five of nan six men accused of sidesplitting them were arrested successful January 2022 and person been successful custody astatine N'Dolo subject situation successful nan capital, Kinshasa. A sixth man is connected nan run.

The prosecution said nan accused men were portion of a "criminal gang" who aft sidesplitting driver Mustapha Milambo had intended to clasp Mr Attanasio and his Italian bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci for ransom.

Prosecutor Godé Bamusamba Kabambaa had called for nan decease penalty.

During nan trial, which began successful October, nan defendants said their first confessions were extracted done torture.

Their lawyer, Joseph Amzati, told nan BBC opportunity they would entreaty against nan life sentences.

He said nan proceedings was not adjacent and cited nan truth that nary of nan 4 survivors of nan onslaught had testified earlier nan tribunal.

The accused, who according to their lawyer were each antecedently employed arsenic motorbike taxi drivers, were ordered to salary $2m (£1.6m) successful compensation to nan families of nan victims.

Image source, Getty Images

Image caption,

Luca Attanasio had been moving successful DR Congo since 2017

