Lightspeed fuels Indian workspace interiors platform OfficeBanao with 6M funding

OfficeBanao, an Indian startup offering a workspace interiors level to businesses successful nan country, has raised $6 cardinal successful seed backing led by Lightspeed.

In India’s competitory workspace interior market, accepted providers person agelong dominated nan landscape, often requiring important finance of clip and resources for clients to execute their desired results. Furthermore, galore of these established firms chiefly target ample corporations, offering only partial solutions that time off customers seeking third-party assistance to afloat creation their caller aliases existing agency spaces. OfficeBanao is challenging this position quo pinch its comprehensive, end-to-end service, which features an interactive ocular creation process tailored to businesses of each sizes — from mini and mid-sized enterprises to eager startups and established giants.

The Gurugram-headquartered startup’s level brings architects, contractors, designers, worldly suppliers and moreover agency furnishings providers together nether 1 umbrella, streamlining nan process for clients. Catering to a divers scope of commercialized interiors, nan startup covers each stages of design, procurement, and execution for projects that span from humble $12,200 agency spaces to sprawling $610,000 designs and beyond.

Additionally, OfficeBanao is utilizing newer exertion to beforehand nan interior creation process for workspaces. By expediting nan fulfillment of creation requirements and streamlining operations, nan level not only delivers greater ratio for clients but besides ensures a seamless acquisition for work providers.

Historically, workspace interior providers person turned to devices specified arsenic AutoCAD, 3ds Max and moreover Excel spreadsheets to negociate their operations. OfficeBanao is taking a stab astatine it done a tech suite that elevates nan manufacture standard, nan startup says. This suite features an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) strategy that supplants accepted spreadsheet usage, an innovative exertion furniture that integrates seamlessly pinch AutoCAD to assistance clients straightforward entree and a proprietary 3D solution tin of previewing an astonishing 10,000 options for boardrooms aliases gathering spaces successful specified seconds, OfficeBanao co-founder and CEO Tushar Mittal said successful an interview.

Mittal co-founded OfficeBanao successful January 2022 pinch Akshya Kumar (CTO) and Divyanshu Sharma (CBO and CPO) aft spending years successful nan manufacture designing and building workspaces for multinational clients astatine real-estate developer DLF and interior creation patient SKV. The founders’ acquisition and know-how astir nan marketplace person helped bring a competitory separator to nan startup against nan competition, they say.

“There is simply a immense demand… but nan only problem is it is not vertically integrated anywhere. So, group are going present and location and not getting a one-stop solution,” he said while answering really OfficeBanao stands differently.

The level of transparency nan startup offers to its clients and proviso concatenation besides makes it different from nan different players successful nan market, he added.

OfficeBanao presently has customers successful much than 15 cities, including successful immoderate of nan untapped tier-2 cities of nan country. Over nan adjacent fewer months, nan startup is looking to grow to nan apical 25 markets. It besides leverages platforms specified arsenic LinkedIn and Instagram to pull caller customers successful different markets.

The startup plans to deploy nan all-equity seed backing and business from Lightspeed India Venture Partners to grow its headcount from nan existent 110 to 250-300 group by nan extremity of nan twelvemonth to create a coagulated technology-driven instauration and amended meet nan demand.

Mittal told TechCrunch that OfficeBanao has a gross tally complaint of astir $5 cardinal per 4th and is improving each quarter. The startup was each bootstrapped until now.

“OfficeBanao is simply a mission-driven company, committed to making a meaningful quality successful really workspaces are developed successful India. We are delighted to partner pinch them and are excited to spot really they toggle shape this market,” said Rahul Taneja, partner, Lightspeed, successful a prepared statement.

“With extent of acquisition and supplier network, nan squad is champion placed to disrupt nan existing opaque and sub-par acquisition that plagues nan manufacture today. It is encouraging to spot nan early progress, nan sustainable business exemplary and astir importantly, nan customer delight they person delivered – and we look guardant to their continued description .”