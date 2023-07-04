Lionel Messi's ex-Barcelona teammate Riqui Puiq warns him 'resting well is very difficult' in MLS

By Tyrell Feaster For Dailymail.Com

Published: 03:49 BST, 4 July 2023 | Updated: 03:49 BST, 4 July 2023

A twelvemonth aft making his header grabbing move from Barcelona to nan LA Galaxy, Riqui Puig delivered a connection to his erstwhile teammate Lionel Messi who is drafting ever person to his ain MLS debut.

Puig made his master debut for Barcelona backmost during nan 2018-19 play erstwhile Messi donned nan captain's armband for nan Catalonia based team.

Fast guardant to 2023, Puig has go 1 of nan champion young players successful nan MLS - he presently leads nan convention successful completed passes - and Messi is hoping to make his debut for nan Inter Miami connected July 21 against Cruz Azul.

But Puig had a connection of informing for Messi astir 1 point he won't beryllium utilized to successful MLS.

'The point I dislike is nan trips and nan clip changes,' Puig told Spanish publication AS. 'I deliberation that for a subordinate sometimes resting good is very difficult, that's 1 of nan things that person been difficult for maine to accommodate to.'

Puig would besides spell connected to speak astir Sergio Busquets becoming nan adjacent erstwhile Barca personnel to make nan jump to Miami.

'I deliberation it is simply a convention pinch a awesome future. Now that Leo [Messi] and [Sergio] Busquets person arrived... I deliberation they tin springiness a batch to this convention and nan convention tin springiness them a lot,' Puig said.

'I deliberation it's a spectacular spot to learn, aliases to decorativeness nan awesome careers that they have. I'm very happy for them. I person been capable to speak pinch Busi and he is very happy'.

'What I liked nan astir is that location is simply a precocious level successful this convention because each nan teams tin hit anyone and it is simply a convention wherever location is simply a batch of competition.'

Inter Miami president Jorge Mas besides confirmed that nan squad has held discussions pinch Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez over becoming nan adjacent ex-members of nan La Liga giants to return their talents to South Beach.

Sergio Ramos has besides been linked pinch signing pinch Inter Miami.

Although he - overmuch for illustration nan remainder of nan world's shot fans - seems to beryllium eagerly awaiting nan debut of Messi and whichever different erstwhile LaLiga stars make their measurement to Miami, Puig's existent attraction is connected LA's highly anticipated Fourth of July matchup against section rival LAFC.

The Independence Day type of nan matchup dubbed arsenic 'El Traffico' is expected tie a crowd of much than 80,000 fans to nan Rose Bowl.

'The truth is that it's ever a very important crippled for nan Galaxy', Riqui Puig said.

'As a player, I person seen that it is 1 of nan astir important matches successful MLS and nan truth is that I americium really looking guardant to facing nan caller challenge.'

'The Galaxy person been present for galore years and now location is different squad successful nan metropolis to make this large rivalry. I'm really looking guardant to nan crippled and to spot if nan squad tin get 3 much-needed points.'