Officials from nan municipality of 20,000 people, astir 14 miles from nan halfway of Berlin, said connected Thursday that nan lioness had been “causing a stir” since it was spotted eating a chaotic boar on a road. A hunt for nan animal, which progressive much than 100 constabulary officers, veterinarians and hunters, arsenic good arsenic drones and helicopters, was focused connected 3 mini towns on nan southwest bound of Berlin, wherever nan constabulary had issued warnings astir nan animal.

At nan time, nan constabulary asked nan organization successful those towns to “act pinch nan due vigilance” and, if nan animal was spotted, to activity shelter and alert nan authorities.

In a news convention connected Friday, Mayor Michael Grubert of Kleinmachnow said that nan constabulary would stay vigilant, according to Reuters.

Mr. Grubert said that an study of video of nan animal showed that it did not person nan emblematic features of felines, for illustration a long, curving neck, and that shadows formed by vegetation could person made it look differently.

The constabulary received reports astir midnight connected Wednesday of a sighting of a chaotic animal chasing and eating a chaotic boar successful Kleinmachnow.