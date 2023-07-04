LISTEN | Don't take it lying down: crime expert after Mashatile's protectors assault civilians

The video, which surfaced connected Monday, shows Mashatile's equipped protectors assaulting civilians successful wide daylight connected a nationalist road.

“Criminals are capable to bargain their measurement into nan police,” said Newham, tracing backmost to nan guidelines of nan crisis. The president is nan only personification who tin guarantee nan constabulary activity situation is resolved, he added, proposing nan nationalist put unit connected President Cyril Ramaphosa and nan ruling ANC to create a functional constabulary department.

Newham said nan nationalist should not conscionable judge action taken against these officials, whose behaviour is portion of nan civilization successful VIP protection services. “Top guidance of VIP services do thing to extremity nan behaviour.”

Like anyone else, drivers of blue-light vehicles besides person to obey nan rules of nan road, except, he said, successful circumstances wherever they are chasing criminals.

Police person paid retired R2.3bn owed to misconduct successful nan past 5 years. 

Newham is caput of nan Justice and Violence Prevention Programme astatine nan Institute for Security Studies.

Blue-light vehicles besides person to obey roadworthy laws for illustration everyone else, isolated from — he says — successful circumstances wherever they are chasing criminals.

