Russia launched its sixth aerial onslaught this period connected Kyiv early connected Tuesday, nan subject management of nan Ukrainian superior said, pinch aerial ambush alerts blaring for much than 3 hours complete nan metropolis and eastbound half of nan country. Also, the UN's atomic watchdog said it had recovered anti-personnel mines successful an area of nan Russian-held Zaporizhzhia atomic powerfulness works successful Ukraine and complained for nan 2nd period moving that this violated information procedures. Read our unrecorded blog for each nan latest developments. All times are Paris clip (GMT+2).

05:00am: Kyiv says drones downed aft Russia warns of retaliation complete Moscow strike

Russia launched a nighttime drone onslaught connected Kyiv, section authorities said connected Tuesday, adding each incoming drones had been changeable down and early accusation indicated nary harm aliases casualties.

The reported onslaught comes a time aft Russia warned of "tough retaliatory measures" aft a drone onslaught connected Moscow, immoderate 500 kilometres (300 miles) from Ukraine.

Russia "attacked Kyiv pinch onslaught UAVs," Sergiy Popko, caput of nan Kyiv metropolis subject administration, said connected Telegram, without specifying really galore aliases wherever they had been launched from.

"The aerial alert lasted for 3 hours... All aerial targets were detected and destroyed connected nan attack to Kyiv," it said.

"According to nan accusation astatine this moment, location were nary victims aliases demolition successful nan capital."

The Kyiv location subject management had earlier issued an alert for drone attacks and warned residents to enactment successful shelters.

The aerial unit besides issued an alert for drone strikes connected nan confederate Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, which stock portion of Ukraine's Black Sea coast.

The regions are location to larboard infrastructure that Moscow has battered regularly pinch onslaught drones and missiles since exiting a woody facilitating nan safe shipment of atom from Ukraine past week.

03:39am: Mines recovered astatine Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia atomic plant, says UN watchdog

The UN's atomic watchdog said it saw anti-personnel mines astatine nan tract of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia atomic powerfulness works which is occupied by Russian forces.

On July 23 International Atomic Energy Agency experts "saw immoderate mines located successful a buffer area betwixt nan site's soul and outer perimeter barriers," agency main Rafael Grossi said successful a connection connected Monday.

The connection did not opportunity really galore mines nan squad had seen.

The devices were successful "restricted areas" that operating works unit cannot access, Grossi said, adding nan IAEA's first appraisal was that immoderate detonation "should not impact nan site's atomic information and information systems".

Laying explosives astatine nan tract was "inconsistent pinch nan IAEA information standards and atomic information guidance" and created further psychological unit connected staff, he added.

01:32am: Russia launches aerial onslaught connected Kyiv, according to Ukraine's military

Russia launched an aerial onslaught connected Kyiv early connected Tuesday, nan subject management of nan Ukrainian superior said.

"On nan outskirts of Kyiv, aerial defence systems are being engaged (in repelling nan attack)," Serhiy Popko, caput of nan management said connected nan Telegram messaging channel.

12:08am: US to nonstop up to $400 cardinal successful subject assistance to Ukraine, officials say

The Biden management is sending up to $400 cardinal successful further subject assistance to Ukraine, including a assortment of munitions for precocious aerial defense systems and a number of small, surveillance Hornet drones, U.S. officials said Monday, arsenic attacks successful nan warfare escalated to see strikes successful Moscow and Crimea.

The package includes an array of ammunition — ranging from missiles for nan High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and nan National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) to Stingers and Javelins. The weapons are being provided done statesmanlike drawdown authority, which allows nan Pentagon to quickly return items from its ain stocks and present them to Ukraine, often wrong days.

Officials said nan US is besides sending howitzer artillery rounds and 32 Stryker armored vehicles, on pinch demolition equipment, mortars, Hydra-70 rockets and 28 cardinal rounds of mini arms ammunition. The Hornets are mini nano-drones that are utilized mostly for intelligence gathering. Ukraine has besides gotten them successful nan past from different Western allies.

The officials said connected information of anonymity to AP because nan assistance package has not yet been announced.

Key developments from Monday, July 24:

A Ukrainian defence root has reportedly confirmed Kyiv's engagement successful a drone onslaught connected Moscow early Monday morning, calling nan incident a “special operation” by Ukraine's subject intelligence.

Russia said 17 Ukrainian drones besides attacked Crimea and that neither onslaught resulted successful casualties.

Russia will switch exports of Ukrainian atom to Africa, President Vladimir Putin said, aft Moscow exited a woody allowing their safe shipment.

