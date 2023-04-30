HOUR BY HOUR

Issued on: 26/04/2023 - 09:34

Russian guidance leader Yevgeny Roizman, who is accused of discrediting nan Russian army, attends a tribunal proceeding successful Yekaterinburg, Russia April 26, 2023.

Yevgeny Roizman, a salient Kremlin professional and celebrated erstwhile mayor, went connected proceedings connected Wednesday complete accusations of discrediting nan Russian service complete nan Ukraine offensive. Follow FRANCE 24's unrecorded blog for nan latest developments. All times are Paris clip (GMT+2).

11:19am: Melitopol a apt target for a Ukrainian outpouring offensive

The plans for a Ukrainian counter-offensive are apical concealed but a apt first target is Melitopol, nan largest occupied metropolis in Zaporizhzhia region. It was conscionable extracurricular Orihiv, a small complete a twelvemonth ago, that nan Russian violative successful Zaporizhzhia region was stopped but nan shelling has ne'er stopped since then. FRANCE 24's analogous successful Ukraine Gulliver Cragg reports aft spending clip pinch nan remaining adults of nan city.

01:53 © france 24

11:12am: Poland will support prohibition connected Ukrainian atom until year-end, curate says

Poland will support successful spot an embargo connected nan import of Ukrainian grains astatine slightest until nan extremity of nan year, Development Minister Waldemar Buda said connected Wednesday arsenic nan European Union useful connected a woody to extremity unilateral bans introduced by immoderate countries.

Some cardinal European countries, which became transit routes for Ukrainian atom that could not beryllium exported done Black Sea ports because of Russia's penetration successful February 2022, banned imports of immoderate nutrient products from Ukraine this period to protect section farmers.

"We will not repeal our measures until akin measures are introduced astatine nan European level. Time plays successful our favour. We will support Polish solutions until nan business stabilizes," Buda told nan backstage Radio Zet.

Asked whether nan embargo could beryllium lifted astatine nan extremity of June, he said it was "absolutely impossible" and that successful Poland nan prohibition would "for sure" stay successful spot until nan extremity of nan year.

10:42am: Russia's Navalny slams 'absurd' latest lawsuit against him

Jailed Kremlin professional Alexei Navalny denounced connected Wednesday extremism charges against him arsenic his squad says authorities are preparing a awesome caller proceedings against him.

"They person brought absurd charges against me, according to which I americium facing up to 35 years," Navalny said, appearing via video nexus astatine a pre-trial hearing.

9:55am: According to a Russian investigator, 11 group are connected 'international wanted list' complete Navalny case

A Russian interrogator said that 11 group person been put connected an "international wanted list" successful a lawsuit related to jailed guidance leader Alexei Navalny, TASS said connected Wednesday.

9:17am: Russian guidance ex-mayor connected proceedings complete Ukraine criticism

Yevgeny Roizman, a salient Kremlin professional and celebrated erstwhile mayor, went connected proceedings connected Wednesday complete accusations of discrediting nan Russian service complete nan Ukraine offensive.

In 2013, Roizman, 60, became Russia's highest-profile guidance politician and held nan position successful nan Urals metropolis of Yekaterinburg for 5 years.

He is Russia's past salient guidance fig who is still successful nan state and not down bars.

Roizman, who openly denounces President Vladimir Putin and his violative successful Ukraine, has said he knows he could spell to situation astatine immoderate moment. He is simply a hugely celebrated fig successful Yekaterinburg and beyond and a friend of jailed Kremlin professional Alexei Navalny.

01:54

9:06am: Russian subject craft intercepted complete Baltic Sea, says Germany

Germany and Britain intercepted 3 Russian subject reconnaissance craft complete nan Baltic Sea, nan German aerial unit said connected Wednesday.

"Reconnaissance flights intercepted. German and British Eurofighters were alerted to place 3 subject aircraft. The 2 SU-27 Flankers and a IL-20 from Russia were flying again without transponder signals successful world airspace complete nan Baltic Sea," said nan aerial unit connected Twitter.

As a NATO member, Germany participates successful monitoring nan aerial abstraction complete nan Baltic states.

Security has been heightened for nan Baltic states aft Russia invaded Ukraine past year.

Russian subject jets person many times strayed into nan airspace complete nan Baltic Sea successful caller months.

Key developments from Tuesday, April 25

A Russian rocket deed a depository building successful nan Ukrainian metropolis of Kupiansk, successful nan Kharkiv region, connected Tuesday, sidesplitting astatine slightest 2 people, wounding astir 10 group and burying others nether nan rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Moscow's "barbaric methods" and said Russia was trying to erase Ukraine's history and culture.

Meanwhile Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said nan business related to nan Black Sea atom woody had reached a deadlock, adding location were still obstacles blocking Russian exports.

The pact was renewed for 60 days past month, but Russia has signalled it whitethorn good not work together to widen it further unless nan West removes obstacles to nan exports of Russian atom and fertiliser.

And Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his authorities would activity nan "complete transformation" of six towns that person been severely damaged successful Russia's full-scale penetration nether a reconstruction programme.

Shmyhal said nan towns of Borodianka and Moshchun adjacent nan superior Kyiv, Yahidine successful nan north, Trostianets and Tsyrkuny successful nan east, and Posad-Pokrovske successful nan southbound would beryllium rebuilt "comprehensively and according to caller principles" nether an experimental programme.

(FRANCE 24 pinch AFP, AP and Reuters)