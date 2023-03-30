🔴 Live: Zelensky, European leaders visit Ukraine's Bucha on first anniversary of massacre

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky connected Friday vowed to conclusion Russia arsenic he visited Bucha pinch respective European leaders, a twelvemonth aft Moscow's troops withdrew from nan municipality now synonymous pinch warfare crimes allegations. Follow our unrecorded blog for nan latest updates connected nan warfare successful Ukraine. All times are Paris clip (GMT+2).

3:10pm: One twelvemonth aft find of wide graves, 'normal life has returned to Bucha', Ukraine's symbolic city

One twelvemonth aft nan find of nan wide graves and nan "very unexpected victory, wherever Ukrainian forces managed to push nan Russian troops retired of nan Kyiv region, Bucha has go symbolic," FRANCE 24’s Ukraine analogous Gulliver Cragg reports from Bucha. "Many ceremonies are taking spot today," he adds.

1:59pm: New Russian overseas argumentation strategy identifies West arsenic 'existential' threat, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that a caller overseas argumentation strategy adopted by President Vladimir Putin identifies nan West arsenic posing an "existential" threat to Moscow.

Lavrov told a televised gathering of nan Kremlin's Security Council that nan caller conception would outline really Russia could return "symmetrical and asymmetric measures successful consequence to unfriendly actions against Russia", referring to "unprecedented pressure" being placed connected Russia by its Western foes.

"The existential quality of threats to nan information and improvement of our country, driven by nan actions of unfriendly states is recognised" successful nan policy, Lavrov said, describing nan United States arsenic nan driving unit down "anti-Russian sentiment".

1:49pm: Zelensky, connected Bucha anniversary, vows to conclusion 'Russian evil'

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to conclusion Russia connected Friday speaking alongside European leaders successful Bucha 1 twelvemonth aft Moscow's troops withdrew from nan Ukrainian municipality synonymous pinch warfare crimes allegations.

"The conflict for nan instauration of nan free world is taking spot connected Ukrainian land. We will decidedly win. Russian evil will fall, correct present successful Ukraine and will not beryllium capable to emergence again," Zelensky said, according to journalists connected nan scene.

Zelensky was accompanied by Moldova's President Maia Sandu and nan premier ministers of Croatia, Slovenia, and Slovakia.

1:44pm: WSJ editorial committee calls for US to expel Russian ambassador and journalists

The Wall Street Journal editorial committee has called for Russia's ambassador to nan United States to beryllium expelled pursuing nan apprehension of 1 of nan newspaper's reporters successful Russia connected espionage charges.

"Expelling Russia's ambassador to nan US, arsenic good arsenic each Russian journalists moving here, would beryllium nan minimum to expect," nan committee of sentiment editors said successful a portion published Thursday.

"The timing of nan apprehension looks for illustration a calculated provocation to embarrass nan US and intimidate nan overseas property still moving successful Russia," it added.

1:18pm: Spain PM urges Xi to clasp talks pinch Ukraine's Zelensky

Spain's premier curate said Friday he had urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak pinch his Ukrainian counterpart, arsenic he visits China's superior for talks aimed astatine boosting ties betwixt Beijing and Madrid.

Speaking astatine a property convention astatine nan Spanish embassy successful Beijing, Pedro Sanchez said he had discussed "China's position" connected Russia's warfare successful Ukraine successful meetings pinch Xi and different apical Chinese officials.

He besides accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of seeking to "weaken" nan EU's "multilateral task for bid and welfare".

"I encouraged President Xi to person a speech pinch (Ukrainian) President Zelensky to study first-hand astir this bid scheme of nan Ukrainian government," Sanchez said.

11:58am: Kremlin says overseas journalists tin transportation connected moving successful Russia

The Kremlin said connected Friday that each accredited overseas journalists could proceed to activity successful Russia, a time aft nan country's FSB information work said it had arrested a Wall Street Journal newsman connected espionage charges.

11:47am: Russia's Lavrov to coming caller overseas argumentation conception to Putin connected Friday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will coming Russia's caller overseas argumentation conception to President Vladimir Putin later connected Friday astatine an "important" gathering of Russia's Security Council, nan Kremlin said.

11:42am: Severe violations 'shockingly routine' successful Ukraine war, says UN authorities chief

Russia's warfare successful Ukraine has made terrible authorities violations "shockingly routine", and is distracting humanity from battling existential threats to its survival, nan UN authorities main warned Friday.

"At a clip erstwhile humanity faces overwhelming existential challenges, this destructive warfare is tugging america distant from nan activity of building solutions, nan activity of ensuring our survival," Volker Turk told nan UN Human Rights Council.

10:47am: Russia 'should not be' imperishable Security Council member, says US envoy to UN

Russia "should not be" a imperishable personnel of nan UN Security Council, US ambassador to nan UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said successful an question and reply pinch AFP.

"Russia is simply a imperishable personnel of nan Security Council. It shouldn't be, because of what it is doing successful Ukraine, but nan (UN) charter does not let for a alteration successful its imperishable membership," Thomas-Greenfield said connected Thursday from Costa Rica, wherever she was attending a populist summit.

Russia is besides group to presume nan rotating presidency of nan Security Council connected Saturday for a month.

The US ambassador said she expects Russia to behave "professionally" successful nan presidency, but expressed doubts.

10:45am: Belarus's Lukashenko urges 'truce' successful Ukraine, evokes atomic war

Belarusian strongman and adjacent Kremlin ally Alexander Lukashenko called Friday for a "truce" successful Ukraine and for talks "without preconditions" betwixt Moscow and Kyiv.

"I'll return nan consequence of suggesting an extremity of hostilities... a declaration of a truce," Lukashenko said during a authorities of nan federation address. "All territorial, reconstruction, information and different issues tin and should beryllium settled astatine nan speech table, without preconditions." He warned Ukraine against launching an anticipated counter-offensive, saying it would make negotiations betwixt Moscow and Kyiv impossible.

He besides said that that Western support for Kyiv was expanding nan likelihood of a atomic warfare breaking retired successful Ukraine. "As a consequence of nan efforts of nan United States and its satellites, a full-scale warfare has been unleashed successful (Ukraine) ... a 3rd world warfare pinch atomic fires looms connected nan horizon," nan president said during a televised reside to lawmakers and Belarusians. He based on that Russia's plans to deploy tactical atomic weapons connected nan territory of his state were a chance to safeguard Belarus from Western threats.

9:08am: Zelensky says Ukraine 'will ne'er forgive' connected Bucha anniversary

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that his state would "never forgive" Russia for its business of Bucha, a municipality adjacent nan Ukrainian superior wherever Moscow's forces were accused of massacring civilians.

When Bucha was de-occupied, nan heinous truth astir what was happening successful nan temporarily occupied territories was revealed to nan world.

We will ne'er hide nan victims of this war, and we will surely bring each Russian murderers to justice.

"365 days since it is simply a free Ukrainian сity erstwhile again. A awesome of nan atrocities of nan occupying country's army. We will ne'er forgive. We will punish each perpetrator," Zelensky said successful a connection connected societal media.

7:14am: One twelvemonth on, Ukraine remembers Bucha victims and starts to rebuild

Ukraine connected Friday marks 1 twelvemonth since Russia withdrew from nan Kyiv suburb of Bucha, leaving nan bodies of executed civilians strewn successful nan streets successful what has go a awesome of alleged Russian warfare crimes.

Russian forces withdrew from nan commuter municipality northwest of nan superior connected March 31, 2022, conscionable complete a period aft President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine.

In their wake, they near down scenes of scary that shocked nan world.

AFP journalists connected April 2 discovered nan bodies of astatine slightest 20 group successful civilian clothing, immoderate pinch their hands tied down their backs, lying successful a thoroughfare of nan suburb.

Ukraine and its Western friends person accused Russian troops of warfare crimes aft nan discoveries astatine Bucha, pointing to an abundance of footage and witnesser accounts.

Moscow denies nan accusations, claiming nan atrocities successful Bucha were staged.

But a twelvemonth aft it was retaken by Kyiv's forces, Bucha has not forgotten its victims. The organization of what was erstwhile a family-friendly suburb is rebuilding, and locals told reporters "the symptom subsides" and that they must "continue to live" contempt their corporate trauma.

"There's a desire to go clean, to free ourselves from thing that could punctual america that nan Russians stayed here," says Anatoliy Fedoruk, Bucha's major.

Click connected nan subordinate beneath to spot nan afloat video report.

Bucha, Ukraine, 2023

4:45am: Japan bans steel, craft exports to Russia successful latest sanctions on Ukraine war

Japan is banning Russia-bound exports of steel, aluminium and aircraft, including drones, successful its latest sanctions against Moscow's penetration of Ukraine, nan waste and acquisition ministry said connected Friday.

The measure, which besides prohibits Japanese entities from exporting a wide assortment of business items specified arsenic building machinery, vessel engines, testing instrumentality and optical devices to Russia, will spell into effect connected April 7, nan ministry said successful a statement.

12:50am: Turkish parliament ratifies Finland's NATO accession arsenic Sweden kept waiting

Turkey's parliament approved a measure connected Thursday to let Finland to subordinate NATO, clearing nan measurement for nan state to go portion of nan Western defence confederation arsenic warfare rages successful Ukraine.

The Turkish parliament was nan past among nan 30 members of nan confederation to ratify Finland's rank aft Hungary's legislature approved a akin measure earlier this week.

President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier successful March that Finland had secured Turkey's blessing aft taking actual steps to support promises to ace down connected groups seen by Ankara arsenic terrorists, and to free up defence exports.

Finland and Sweden asked to subordinate NATO past twelvemonth successful consequence to Russia's penetration of Ukraine, but nan process has been held up by Turkey and Hungary. The parliaments of each NATO members must ratify newcomers.

Key developments from Thursday, March 30:

A US reporter for The Wall Street Journal newspaper was detained successful Russia for espionage, Russian news agencies reported Thursday, citing nan FSB information service. Evan Gershkovich is "suspected of spying successful nan interests of nan American government" and of collecting accusation "on an endeavor of nan Russian military-industrial complex", Russian news agencies reported. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called nan charges "ridiculous" and said that "the targeting of American citizens by nan Russian authorities is unacceptable". Gershkovich pleaded not blameworthy to nan espionage charges successful a tribunal quality connected Thursday afternoon. Moscow's Lefortovo territory tribunal past ordered that he beryllium held successful pre-trial detention until May 29.

Europe's information has travel nether threat amid Russia's penetration of Ukraine, Britain's King Charles III told German MPs, adding, however, that "we tin tie courageousness from our unity".

At slightest six Russian missiles deed nan eastbound Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv precocious connected Thursday night, and officials are gathering specifications astir harm and casualties, location politician Oleh Sinegubov said.

(FRANCE 24 pinch AFP, AP and Reuters)