Liverpool still 'an exceptional team', says Pep: 'My opinion doesn't change'

Manchester City head Pep Guardiola insists his sentiment of Liverpool has not been altered by their below-par play successful 2022-23.

Liverpool sojourn Guardiola's City connected Saturday pinch their run each but over.

The Reds person agelong since been retired of nan Premier League title title and person a large task up of them conscionable to decorativeness successful nan apical four.

They did not triumph nan EFL Cup and are retired of nan FA Cup and nan Champions League.

It is simply a acold outcry from past year, erstwhile Liverpool pushed City to nan past time successful nan league, bidding for an unprecedented quadruple earlier falling conscionable short and finishing pinch conscionable nan 2 home trophies.

City are fighting Arsenal for nan title this season, but Guardiola expects Liverpool to beryllium back, moreover if he has nary mentation for their deficiency of consistency.

"They stay an exceptional team," said nan City manager. "My sentiment doesn't alteration for 1 play of ups and downs. Every nine tin person a play of ups and downs.

"Now, nan biggest rival is simply a different 1 this season. But pinch what happened successful nan past and successful nan future, they could beryllium a large rival.

"For 1 game, absolutely, they tin hit everyone, for illustration we tin hit everyone. One crippled is 1 game.

"It's astir being consistent, and ever Liverpool person been. This season... I don't cognize why [they person not been], because I'm not there, and honestly I don't care. I don't cognize nan logic why, truthful you'll person to inquire my colleague."

If Liverpool's play has been 1 of "ups and downs", City's could yet extremity connected a singular high.

Second successful nan Premier League and into nan FA Cup semi-finals and Champions League quarter-finals, they stay successful contention for nan treble.

But Guardiola continues to return 1 crippled astatine a time, explaining: "It's nan champion attack we tin have. It tin beryllium boring, possibly it would beryllium amended if I said nan opposite, but nan reality is it's [about] nan adjacent game. Otherwise it cannot happen.

"I've said galore times: conscionable 1 squad successful nan history of nan Premier League won nan treble – nan Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup – because it's truthful difficult. That's why we should not deliberation astir these benignant of things.

"We person this game, past we person a agelong week and aft a tough, reliable schedule pinch galore games. The astir important point is that we are still fighting.

"We are successful each competitions. That is awesome, that is truthful good."