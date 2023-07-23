Llama 2: What to know about Meta's ChatGPT competitor

Where does Llama 2 guidelines successful nan AI arms race? Credit: Getty Images

On Tuesday, Meta announced Llama 2, a caller type of its ample connection model.

Lots of attraction has been paid to LLMs for illustration OpenAI's GPT-4 which powers ChatGPT and Google's PaLM 2 which powers Bard, but don't slumber connected Meta's efforts to compete successful nan generative AI arena. Unlike GPT-4 and PaLM 2, which are closed models, Llama 2 is open-source (more connected that below). It is already scoring likewise connected definite benchmarks, and will astir apt only get amended pinch input from nan public.

Here's what to cognize astir Meta's LLM sleeper-hit:

Llama 2 is open-source, dissimilar its awesome competitors

Meta has made Llama 2 open-source and free for investigation and commercialized use, because it gives nan nationalist much opportunity to style and use from nan transformative technology.

"Giving businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers entree to devices developed astatine a standard that would beryllium challenging to build themselves, backed by computing powerfulness they mightiness not different access, will unfastened up a world of opportunities for them to experiment, innovate successful breathtaking ways, and yet use from economically and socially," said nan blog post announcing nan release.

Google and OpenAI haven't shared specifications astir really their proprietary LLMs are developed, specified arsenic specifics connected nan number of parameters aliases what information was utilized to train nan models. Conversely, Llama 2 is freely accessible done Hugging Face, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure, meaning developers person entree to its codification and data, which will alteration them to build and amended connected nan model. Llama 2 has 3 different pre-trained exemplary sizes: 7 billion, 13 billion, and 70 cardinal parameters, which tin each beryllium accessed.

Microsoft Azure is Llama 2's 'preferred partner'

Alongside Meta's merchandise of Llama 2, it besides announced a partnership pinch Microsoft's unreality computing level Azure. As of this week, Azure customers tin usage Llama 2 arsenic an action for building applications. Yes, you tin download Llama 2 directly, but done Azure's AI platform, you get nan fine-tuning, safety, and conclusion features that are specially designed for moving pinch LLMs.

This business aligns pinch nan 2 tech giants' nationalist stance of democratizing AI. Azure is simply a paid subscription, but Microsoft has made AI-powered Bing and Edge devices free to use. And those devices are powered by OpenAI's GPT-4, which has received heavy investment from Microsoft. All that's to say, Microsoft is going difficult connected generative AI and leveraging powerful partnerships to make it happen. For Meta, nan Microsoft business is simply a valuable transmission for Azure developers to usage Llama 2.

How Llama 2 stacks up against ChatGPT

Enough pinch nan background, tin Llama 2 really dethrone ChatGPT arsenic nan champion LLM? The short reply is not yet, but possibly eventually.

In Meta's research paper, it compared Llama 2's capacity connected various world benchmarks to different models, including OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 and Google's PaLM and PaLM 2. Llama 2 didn't people arsenic precocious connected datasets that measurement wide knowledge, people schoolhouse math, aliases coding abilities, but Meta conducted different study utilizing quality evaluations that had absorbing results. Humans scored 4,000 prompts connected "helpfulness" comparing various models. In this, Llama 2 hit ChatGPT, earning 35.9 percent "wins" against ChatGPT's 32.5 percent.

These scores are measured against closed models, but erstwhile it came to benchmark comparisons of different open-source models, Llama 2 had them beat. Meta's LLM outperformed different open-sourced models (MPT and Falcon) crossed nan board.

Roughly speaking, Llama 2's intelligence is rated arsenic akin to GPT-3.5, and it's a rated somewhat much adjuvant than ChatGPT successful chatbot form. Theoretically, pinch efforts from nan developer community, Llama 2 will only get amended from here.