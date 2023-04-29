Local elections 2023: Lib Dems spy winning post in Blue Wall council race

Image source, PA Media Image caption, The Lib Dems will beryllium hoping voters successful Newbury return a punt connected them successful nan forthcoming section elections

By Helen Catt Political correspondent

West Berkshire is wherever nan countryside and nan chalk downs meet nan commuter belt.

The marketplace municipality of Newbury, pinch its celebrated racecourse, is 40 minutes by train from London.

For overmuch of nan past 20 years, nan assembly has been tally by nan Conservatives.

It's nan benignant of spot which nan Liberal Democrats telephone nan "Blue Wall" and wherever they deliberation they are 'odds on' to make gains.

All 43 seats connected West Berkshire Council are up for election. The Conservatives presently person 24, Lib Dems 16 and independents clasp three. The Lib Dems deliberation they've sewage a beardown chance of seizing control.

While nan party's nationalist cognition focuses connected sewage, nan NHS and nan costs of living, nan section run besides plays to street-level concerns, specified arsenic potholes.

There's besides a very section statement successful Newbury astir what should hap to a council-owned erstwhile shot crushed and, arsenic pinch galore different agrarian areas, concerns astir lodging developments

The Lib Dems spot an opportunity astatine these elections to pull wide Conservative voters turned disconnected by caller governmental turmoil and who are emotion nan pinch of a hike successful costs specified arsenic mortgages.

They besides deliberation they tin entreaty to group who've moved retired of much municipality areas.

At Newbury Racecourse, Eve and Tom are enjoying a time retired astatine nan level racing.

Eve utilized to unrecorded successful Reading, but nan mates moved to West Berkshire 2 years ago.

She says they chose it because it wasn't "as built up".

They opportunity nan consciousness "quite neutral" astir nan Lib Dems but work together their votes are "absolutely" up for grabs.

Tom says life has been OK and "workwise, moreover "good" nether nan Conservatives but he's unfastened to change.

"I do admit location whitethorn request to beryllium a clip for alteration and possibly now is nan time. It's been difficult circumstances."

The Liberal Democrats person had immoderate spectacular wins complete nan Tories successful caller parliamentary by-elections specified arsenic Chesham and Amersham, North Shropshire and Tiverton and Honiton.

Image caption, Tom and Eve opportunity their votes are up for grabs successful nan forthcoming section elections

These successes person not, though, led to a sustained boost successful their nationalist canvass ratings, which are presently astatine 9%.

They are now focusing their efforts connected positioning themselves arsenic nan main challenger successful Tory-held areas mostly, but not entirely, successful nan Home Counties and confederate England.

Round nan area from nan stands, we meet Eddie Campbell who is much firmly enthusiastic astir nan Liberal Democrats.

"They are much aligned pinch what my benignant of beliefs are politically."

He's besides impressed by their "ground game". "I've seen much of them, you know, conscionable stepping down nan precocious street. I cognize we person Conservative astatine nan moment, but I haven't seen immoderate Conservative activity," he says.

For Eddie, nan costs of living, cuts to nationalist services and nan situation are awesome voting issues.

Although cipher astatine Newbury races raises it specifically connected our visit, sewage successful rivers and nan oversea is simply a cardinal attraction of nan Lib Dems' campaign.

They are besides pushing difficult connected entree to GPs and hospitals.

In nan Long Bar overlooking nan course, Marion Taylor tells america it's thing she is worried astir successful West Berkshire.

"I deliberation it's conscionable astir nan waiting times, nan play for group to spot consultants. To get follow-throughs pinch appointments, to get operations that are needed.

"I deliberation location is astir apt a large achromatic spread there, that a batch of america don't really realise. How galore group request healthcare that they are not getting."

So what does she deliberation of nan Lib Dems?

"I person sewage various leaflets astatine home, which show maine we what each is 1 is doing. I haven't publication them yet. I conscionable request to do a spot of research, I think, earlier I really vote."

Image caption, Racehorse trainer Hugh says he's unpersuaded by nan Lib Dems

For immoderate though, their transportation isn't proving a winner.

Racehorse trainer Hugh Morrison, who I speak to arsenic he's watching to spot if his equine will place, says he still believes nan Conservatives are much "financially astute" contempt caller economical events and he's unpersuaded by nan Lib Dems.

"The Liberal Democrats, I think, historically, person been superb astatine telling america tons of bully things and really ne'er delivering."

In nan precocious 1990s to early 2000s, nan Liberal Democrats controlled West Berkshire council.

For nan statement now, these elections are a trial of whether nan Lib Dems tin proceed to rebuild support and get capable voters to move horses successful spot likes this, to airs a superior threat to nan Conservatives astatine a wide election.