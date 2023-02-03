Logitech's new Zone Learn headset helps kids with online classes

Zone Learn headsets from Logitech

Young children tin use from online connection learning classes utilizing Logitech's caller Zone Learn headphones that it tested pinch educators.

The institution worked with educators and students to creation a headset tuned for sound clarity alternatively than music. As a result, it's perfect for sessions specified arsenic reading, testing, and learning a different language.

Zone Learn headphones person 3.5mm jacks, USB-A, and USB-C connectors for elasticity crossed various devices and operating systems.

"We designed Zone Learn pinch a attraction connected audio for acquisition applications and usage cases, truthful learners of each levels tin enactment successful their learning area and enactment successful their world of imagination, maturation and anticipation without excessively galore distractions," said Michele Hermann, wide head and caput of acquisition solutions astatine Logitech. "We person decades of audio history astatine Logitech and we were capable to bring our expertise successful audio wearable devices and acquisition to a headset focused connected K-12 learners."

Each Zone Learn has a lightweight headband arc designed for mini heads, pinch a soft comfortableness furniture and moreover weight distribution. Students tin besides usage nan movable slider arms for an perfect fit, ensuring nan headset is kept successful nan correct place.

The integrative parts successful Zone Learn see certified post-consumer recycled integrative — a minimum of 22% — and are free of PVC, volatile integrated compounds, and paint.

Logitech Zone Learn - Pricing & Availability

Zone Learn will beryllium disposable to bid from acquisition resellers worldwide this outpouring for $34.99. A type for individual acquisition successful nan over-ear pad creation pinch an Aux and USB-C cablegram will beryllium disposable successful early summertime for $39.99.