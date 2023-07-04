Image source, Tideway Image caption, An underground oasis - successful a sewer

By Maddie Molloy Climate and Science Reporter

A agelong of London's caller "Super Sewer" has been transformed into a multi-coloured underground garden.

The 'Loo Garden' has been group up 50m beneath nan streets of nan capital.

Darkness and nan situation of watering meant rented artificial plants were used, arsenic good arsenic repurposed discarded materials recovered on nan Thames.

It intends to item nan affirmative biology effect nan Thames Tideway Tunnel will person erstwhile it opens.

For decades London's Victorian-era sewers person discharged earthy sewage into nan River Thames aft dense rain.

The caller sewer intends to forestall 95% of sewage spills and is owed to beryllium afloat operational successful 2025, aft immoderate further building and testing works.

Tideway person said that nan "ecological benefits will beryllium important for nan hundreds of type of fish, birds, mammals and riverside plants that telephone nan Thames home".

