London VFX House Union Opens Studio In Montreal

From near to right: Simon Hughes, Creative Director/VFX Supervisor; MD Lucy Cooper; Tim Caplan, Exec VFX Producer & Co-Founder; and Adam Gascoyne, VFX Supervisor & Co-Founder

EXCLUSIVE: British ocular effects outfit Union is launching its first world workplace successful Montreal, Canada, arsenic it looks to grow nan services it offers its clients successful characteristic movie and high-end television.

The caller studio, which comes arsenic Union enters its 15th year, is based successful a refurbished business building called Le Nordelec betwixt Griffintown and Pointe-Saint-Charles. Union is successful nan process of recruiting technical, imaginative and accumulation roles crossed each levels for its Canadian team.

Founded by Adam Gascoyne and Tim Caplan successful 2008, Union has grown from spot to spot and has accelerated go a apical subordinate successful nan London VFX scene. The afloat independent workplace has worked crossed a raft of projects from apical talents specified arsenic Sam Mendes, Martin McDonagh, Danny Boyle and Stephen Frears. In nan past 3 years, Union has invested heavy successful expanding its CG team, delivering VFX connected projects including Apple TV+’s For All Mankind, Netflix series The Irregulars, John Madden’s Operation Mincemeat, Prime Video’s Wheel of Time, Disney+’s Moon Knight, HBO Max’s Pennyworth and Oscar-nominated title The Banshees of Inisherin.

The institution has besides conscionable completed activity connected Amazon’s nine-part sci-fi series The Power, starring Toni Collette, which launches tomorrow (March 31).

“Adam and I person backgrounds astatine bigger VFX studios and our scheme pinch Union was to build a VFX institution that had each nan champion bits from our experiences pinch nan benefits and personability of an independent studio,” said Caplan of nan group’s description to Montreal. “Over nan past 15 years we person decidedly achieved this successful London and, pinch nan ongoing upturn successful movie and TV projects globally, nan clip is correct to do nan aforesaid successful different region.

“We decided connected Montreal pre-pandemic. It’s nan cleanable spot ideally positioned for america to activity pinch clients crossed aggregate clip zones pinch an unthinkable excavation of section VFX talent and a generous taxation alleviation system. All of this, positive uncovering a superb workplace abstraction made it a no-brainer. We are each hugely excited astir this adjacent section for Union.”