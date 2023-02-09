Longtime sports journalist, best-selling author refuses to travel to Texas for Final Four over gun laws

The NCAA men's Final Four tips disconnected astatine NRG Stadium successful Houston Saturday.

And while this year's games connection nan media plentifulness of storylines, 1 journalist is skipping nan trek to Texas successful protestation of nan state's weapon laws.

"I will not, however, beryllium successful Houston," Washington Post columnist John Feinstein wrote Thursday, noting he has attended 39 Final Fours.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alex Karaban of nan Connecticut Huskies walks during media readiness for nan Final Four arsenic portion of nan NCAA Tournament astatine NRG Stadium March 30, 2023, successful Houston. (Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

San Diego State caput coach Brian James Dutcher is successful his sixth play pinch nan program, but it has taken him 28 years to make it to nan Final Four. Mid-major Florida Atlantic is nan existent Cinderella communicative that truthful galore guidelines for each year. And nan Miami Hurricanes person made an awesome tally successful this year's tournament.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC HEAD COACH SAYS HE INSTANTLY REGRETTED JOINING SCHOOL AT FIRST: 'CAREER SUICIDE'

But each of those intriguing stories were not capable to make Feinstein hide astir nan laws he opposes.

"I’m not going for 1 elemental reason: On June 2, 9 days aft 19 schoolchildren and 2 teachers were changeable and killed astatine Robb Elementary successful Uvalde, Texas, I wrote a file urging nan NCAA to move this year’s Final Fours retired of Texas — nan women’s arena is successful Dallas — until and unless that authorities passed thing resembling meaningful weapon legislation," Feinstein said.

The San Diego State Aztecs observe defeating nan Creighton Bluejays during nan Elite Eight of nan 2023 NCAA Tournament astatine KFC YUM! Center March 26, 2023, successful Louisville, Ky. (Grace Bradley/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The gunman successful nan Uvalde shooting legally purchased an AR-15-style firearm soon aft he turned 18.

Earlier this week, 3 children and 3 adults died pursuing a school shooting successful Nashville. The shooter had 3 weapons, including an AR-15-style rifle. According to police, nan shooter legally purchased respective guns astatine 5 section weapon stores.

"My conjecture is location will beryllium a infinitesimal of soundlessness earlier Saturday’s first Final Four game." Feinstein noted. "And then, it will beryllium "play ball!" — and thing will change. Just for illustration aft Uvalde. Just for illustration aft each nan different tragedies involving weapon violence."

Feinstein mentioned that an NCAA charismatic said that only nan organization's committee of governors had nan powerfulness to move nan Final Four to a different location.

Anton Watson (22) of nan Gonzaga Bulldogs handles nan shot against Alex Karaban (11) of nan Connecticut Huskies during nan Elite Eight of nan 2023 NCAA Tournament astatine T-Mobile Arena March 25, 2023, successful Las Vegas. (Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Two master sports leagues person made decisions to propulsion immoderate of their marquee mid-season events successful caller years. The NBA opted to relocate its All-Star Game from Charlotte, North Carolina, to New Orleans owed a arguable alleged "bathroom bill."

MEMPHIS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN ASSAULT CASE AFTER APPEARING TO PUNCH BGSU PLAYER

Major League Baseball besides decided to propulsion its All-Star Game from Atlanta aft nan state's transition of a voting measure that opponents based on negatively impacted adjacent entree to voting. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred besides decided to skip nan 2021 Masters Tournament pursuing nan determination to relocate nan Midsummer Classic to Colorado.

Nijel Pack of nan Miami Hurricanes speaks during media readiness for nan Final Four arsenic portion of nan NCAA Tournament astatine NRG Stadium March 30, 2023, successful Houston. (Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"The NCAA committee of governors has so addressed important issues successful nan past, but immoderate action to artifact states from hosting championships based connected state’s weapon laws require nan astir observant engagement pinch nan membership," nan NCAA said successful a connection sent to Feinstein.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Next year's NCAA's men's Final Four is scheduled for State Farm Stadium successful Arizona. In 2025, nan Final Four will return to Texas, pinch San Antonio's Alamodome playing big successful early April.

"Meanwhile, tragedies specified arsenic Uvalde occur, and everyone agrees really tragic it is. Then thing changes.

About nan only personification who will beryllium successful Houston who will announcement my absence — aliases attraction astir it — is my friend Dick "Hoops" Weiss. That’s fine. I judge this is nan correct point to do," Feinstein said.