‘Lopez Vs. Lopez’ Moves To Tuesdays For Final Three Episodes Of Season, Scoring ‘Night Court’ Lead-In 

Lopez vs. Lopez has a caller location arsenic it nears nan extremity of its freshman season.

NBC is moving nan bid to Tuesday nights astatine 8:30pm for its last 3 episodes, taking complete nan American Auto slot arsenic that show has wrapped its 2nd season. The caller scheduling originates connected April 25.

The move gives Lopez vs. Lopez nan coveted Night Court lead-in arsenic it closes retired nan season, giving it perchance a stronger chance of renewal.

The show is averaging a 0.83 successful nan 18-49 demo, up astir 200% from unrecorded + aforesaid time viewing and is nan highest-indexing broadcast bid for English-dominant Hispanic households. The aviator is up to a 2.7 standing successful nan 18-49 demo and astir 10 cardinal viewers crossed each platforms.

Given nan truth that it has aired connected a Friday night, nan numbers are respectable and nan dream is that pinch nan move, it will summation moreover much eyeballs arsenic Susan Rovner and her squad are figuring retired plans for nan 2023/24 season.

It comes arsenic 4 of NBC’s comedies – Lopez vs. Lopez, American Auto, Grand Crew and Young Rock and are considered connected nan bubble. Night Court was precocious renewed for a 2nd play and will request a companion adjacent season.

Lopez Vs. Lopez, which comes from creator/showrunner Debby Wolfe, is simply a working-class family drama astir dysfunction, reconnection and each nan symptom and joyousness successful between. Starring George Lopez and his girl Mayan Lopez, nan drama tells nan communicative of a working-class old-school Latino who moves successful pinch his modern Gen Z girl arsenic they rebuild their dysfunctional narration 1 statement astatine a time. It’s aged vs. new, begetter vs. daughter, Lopez vs Lopez.

It besides stars Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal.

Wolfe executive produces pinch Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman. It is produced by Universal Television successful relation pinch Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.