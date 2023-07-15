Lord & Miller Still Want To Make A Hall And Oates Biopic Starring Dave Franco, Reveal Possible Plot [Exclusive]

When I pressed them and asked if they person had immoderate existent conversations astir processing nan conception into a feature, Lord laughed and said, "Define 'real,'" earlier getting (slightly) much superior astir nan topic. "We hung retired pinch Davey [Franco] erstwhile and we're like, 'What if nan movie is written and directed by your characters, and you are desperately trying to get nan authorities for nan Hall and Oates songs but can't get them?'"

Miller agreed and added that "in reality, I deliberation nan holdup would beryllium getting nan existent authorities from Hall and Oates, from knowing really overmuch we emotion them and cherish their music." Lord closed nan taxable by referring to snagging nan euphony authorities arsenic "a not insurmountable hurdle."

To quote Jim Carrey's "Dumb and Dumber" character Lloyd Christmas: "So you're tellin' maine there's a chance!"

Dear Daryl Hall and John Oates, successful nan arena that you person a Google alert group up for your name, let maine to return this opportunity to humbly petition that you assistance these guys nan authorities to your songs. It's been much than 15 years since "Walk Hard" skewered nan biopic look truthful overmuch that it should person died forever. But arsenic Hollywood continued to rate successful connected nan look pinch hits for illustration "Bohemian Rhapsody," we tin only dream that a comedic duo for illustration Lord and Miller travel on and travel successful nan footsteps of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" and put their ain rotation connected your timeless music. And hey, deliberation of really galore other records you'd sell!

While we each hold to spot if this task becomes a reality, you tin revisit nan hilarity of nan original sneak peek, which appears astatine nan extremity of this precocious nighttime clip:

"We ended up filming for 3 aliases 4 hours. We conscionable couldn't extremity riffing connected Hall & Oates."

"The Afterparty" play 2 debuts connected Apple TV+ connected July 12, 2023.