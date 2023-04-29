Lord Of The Rings Online Is Celebrating Its 16th Birthday This Month

The long-running Lord of nan Rings Online MMO conscionable celebrated its 16th day connected April 24, kicking disconnected 3 weeks of day celebrations. Players tin subordinate successful by undertaking nan Anniversary Scavenger Hunt and Festival Quests, arsenic good arsenic helping to bring astir nan largest fireworks show ever seen successful Bree.

The Scavenger Hunt returns from erstwhile years' day events, taking players done nan full history of nan crippled successful a immense bid of quests. If players person already started nan hunt successful erstwhile years, they will beryllium capable to prime backmost up wherever they near disconnected past time.

A bid of typical quests are besides disposable during nan event, which tin beryllium picked up successful Bree, nan Methel-stage, Thorin's Gate, nan Horse Races, and The Party Tree. A number of typical arena vendors will beryllium popping up done Middle-earth to let players to prime up goodies for nan anniversary, including day items from years past. You tin cheque retired nan afloat guideline to nan day arena here, to make judge you don't miss anything.

Despite its age, Lord of nan Rings Online is still going strong, pinch plans for early description s successful nan works. It besides deed a 10-year subordinate highest connected Steam conscionable past year, during nan game's 15-year day celebrations.

A new description is planned for nan 2nd half of this year, which will return players to nan confederate regions of Middle-earth. A number of gameplay updates including people refreshes will besides beryllium implemented passim nan year, pinch much seasonal events soon to come.