Los Angeles Times reported about Justice Thomas' gifts 20 years ago. After that he stopped disclosing them

WASHINGTON —

It was 2004 erstwhile nan Los Angeles Times disclosed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had accepted costly gifts and backstage level trips paid for by Harlan Crow, a able Texas existent property investor and a salient Republican donor.

The gifts included a Bible that erstwhile belonged to abolitionist Frederick Douglass — a gift Thomas weighted astatine $19,000 — and a bust of Abraham Lincoln weighted astatine $15,000.

“I conscionable knew he was a instrumentality of Frederick Douglass, and I saw that point travel disposable astatine an auction and I bought it for him,” Crow explained astatine nan time.

He besides flew Thomas connected his individual level to Northern California to beryllium his impermanent astatine nan Bohemian Grove, which held all-male retreats for authorities and business leaders.

Thomas refused to remark connected nan article, but it had an impact: Thomas appears to person continued accepting free trips from his able friend. But he stopped disclosing them.

On Thursday, ProPublica reported that Thomas and his wife, Ginni, enjoyed lavish trips crossed nan globe successful caller years astatine Crow’s expense, including “nine days of island-hopping” disconnected Indonesia successful 2019 aboard a 162-foot “superyacht staffed by a coterie of attendants and a backstage chef.”

That’s a stark opposition from nan measurement Thomas often speaks successful nationalist astir his summertime travels, describing driving a bluish centrifugal location and staying successful campgrounds.

But ProPublica reported that his summertime trips regularly see stays successful backstage resorts paid for by Crow, including astatine Crow’s ranch successful East Texas and his edifice successful nan Adirondacks successful upstate New York.

“The grade and wave of Crow’s evident gifts to Thomas person nary known precedent successful nan modern history of nan U.S. Supreme Court,” ProPublica wrote, adding “these trips appeared obscurity connected Thomas’ financial disclosures.

It remains unclear whether Thomas has violated immoderate rule aliases regularisation by accepting specified gifts and not disclosing them.

Since 1978, nan Ethics successful Government Act has required judges and justices to study recreation costs and different expenses that are provided to them by groups, universities and different specified entities. However, it includes an objection for nan “personal hospitality of immoderate individual,” truthful agelong arsenic nan recreation does not impact charismatic business.

“Justice Thomas and Ginni ne'er asked for immoderate of this hospitality,” Crow said successful a connection to ProPublica. He added that we “never asked astir a pending aliases little tribunal case, and Justice Thomas has ne'er discussed one.”

Ethics advocates person been disappointment that nan tribunal and Congress person grounded to enforce stricter rules for nan nation’s apical judges. They opportunity Thomas and his woman exemplify nan request for greater scrutiny.

Ginni Thomas is simply a longtime blimpish activistic successful Washington who sought to overturn President Trump’s predetermination nonaccomplishment successful 2020, including communicating pinch Trump White House aides and authorities predetermination officials.

“We person been present before,” said Gabe Roth, executive head of Fix nan Court, an advocator for tribunal reform. “Clarence Thomas has been taking these trips for decades and not disclosing them.”

In his caller yearly disclosure statements, Thomas has checked a container indicating he had nary gifts to report.

Responding to nan ProPublica story, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) tweeted “the highest tribunal successful nan onshore shouldn’t person nan lowest ethical standard. Justice Thomas’ lavish undisclosed trips pinch a GOP mega-donor undermine nan spot that our state places successful nan Supreme Court. Time for an enforceable codification of behaviour for justices.”

Last month, nan national court’s policy-making group announced somewhat tighter standards to require nan reporting of recreation connected backstage jets and lodging astatine backstage resorts that run commercially.

While those rules whitethorn punctual further disclosures adjacent year, they would not modulate aliases prohibit specified travel.

Roth said ProPublica’s study makes clear that “the individual hospitality rules nan judiciary adopted past period do not spell acold enough: nan Supreme Court and little courts request nan same, if not stricter, gift and recreation rules than what members of Congress have. That intends a judicial morals agency to preapprove sponsored trips, nary matter who — moreover a ‘friend’ — is footing nan bill.”