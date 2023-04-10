'Love Is Blind' reunion: Zack says ex fiancée Irina went on the show 'to get famous'

Zack Goytowski says he thinks Irina Solomonova had ulterior motives erstwhile she signed up for Season Four of “Love Is Blind."

During the reality show's reunion, Zack suggested that his erstwhile fiancée ne'er intended to find her soulmate erstwhile she signed up for nan making love series.

“If we’re real, you went connected this show to get famous,” nan lawyer told Irina.

In response, nan mini business proprietor opened her rima and rolled her eyes slightly.

Zach and Irina successful Season 4 of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

During nan unrecorded reunion, Zack besides called retired Irina's behaviour from nan show.

"You did a batch of things that wounded a batch of people, including me. And I mean, you only spot 10 percent of it connected nan camera. There was truthful overmuch worldly that happened that was unbelievable," he said.

Irina Solomonov astatine nan "Love is Blind" reunion. Adam Rose / Netflix

In lawsuit you missed it, nan erstwhile couple’s engagement was short-lived. Once they met face-to-face, nan chemistry that nan mates erstwhile had successful nan making love pods seemed to drastically shift. Irina, 26, besides made it clear that she wasn’t precisely attracted to her caller fiancé. They called disconnected their romance while vacationing successful Mexico.

Despite their rocky engagement, Zack said he doesn't consciousness immoderate animosity towards his ex these days.

"I forgive you. I genuinely 100 percent forgive you, Irina," he said.

"I do too," Zack's wife, Bliss Poureetzadi, said. "And we talked astir that already."

"I really don't clasp thing against you (Irina)," Zack added.

"There are truthful galore group who want to onslaught nan formed connected nan show. It has been reward capable for nan full world to spot them astatine their worst. We each did thing stupid," he continued.

After calling things disconnected pinch Irina, Zack pursued a narration pinch Bliss. The mates exchanged rings then married.

Bliss precocious told TODAY.com why she decided to springiness Zack a 2nd chance, moreover though he initially chose to propose to Irina.

“I didn’t travel into it pinch immoderate benignant of expectation,” she said of their first gathering post-pods. “I was consenting to meet up pinch him because I felt for illustration I could really spot this person.”

Bliss described really she still loved Zack and felt for illustration "this was my person." And erstwhile they met successful existent life, sparks flew moreover more.

“There was a very aggravated chemistry erstwhile we saw each other,” she said.

The mates tied nan knot successful nan play finale and shared their first creation to a opus they some ever envisioned dancing to astatine their wedding: Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.”

Zack is hopeful for Irina's future.

“I judge you will go an astonishing personification 1 day. I forgive you for what happened and I dream nan world does too.”