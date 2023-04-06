Love Is Blind's Micah Blasts Natalie Lee's 'Incredibly Untrue' Claims

Micah Lussier responds to Natalie Lee’s claims astir her and Paul, and it’s clear nan Love Is Blind play 4 prima doesn't admit nan accusations.

Micah Lussier from Love Is Blind play 4

Micah Lussier said her bid aft Love Is Blind play 2 alum Natalie Lee made awesome claims astir her characteristic and relationship. Micah’s first reality TV quality is presently airing arsenic Love Is Blind play 4 releases episodes weekly. She accepted a connection successful nan pods from Paul Peden, an biology intelligence who is somewhat offbeat. Micah, connected nan different hand, presents arsenic confident, materialistic, and stylish. It seemed for illustration Micah would brace up pinch Kwame Appiah, her different dependable relationship from nan pods, but she ended things pinch him for Paul.

After proceeding Natalie’s claims astir her intentions successful Love Is Blind play 4, Micah decided to reside it successful an question and reply pinch ET. She was asked her thoughts connected Natalie’s declare that she is disingenuous and only staying pinch Paul for surface time. She said, “[Natalie] should person taken nan clip to talk to maine aliases Paul.” Natalie justified her thoughts by saying she’s had conversations pinch accumulation staff. Micah said she expected Natalie, having been successful nan aforesaid position before, to beryllium much understanding, “especially successful thing that’s truthful incredibly untrue.” She added that, because of this, she would beryllium skeptical to subordinate Natalie's podcast if invited.

Natalie Lee Might Be Right About Love Is Blind’s Micah

Micah and Paul person a tense speech connected Love Is Blind

In her interview, Micah insisted that Natalie’s claims connected nan Out of nan Pods podcast person nary backing, but immoderate of her assumptions astir the Love Is Blind newbie person turned retired to beryllium true. Natalie predicted what nan pursuing episodes would entail for nan couple. Before nan past batch of episodes was released, Natalie said that Micah and Paul would footwear it up a notch and effort to coming arsenic a beardown couple. They did precisely that. When Natalie said this, Micah and Paul didn’t look to beryllium each that into each other. Right connected cue, successful nan adjacent group of episodes, they couldn’t person been much giddy.

Micah had to take sides herself against Natalie’s claims for 2 reasons, nan first being that she conscionable redeemed herself pinch a nationalist apology and what seemed to beryllium a full characteristic switch. Secondly, Natalie’s accusations perchance ruin nan result of Love Is Blind play 4--that is, if they extremity up being true. Micah has gone from full-on villain position backlash receiver to a well-liked bully girl. The absence of Irina Solomonova decidedly played a domiciled successful Micah’s redemption but truthful did her abrupt obsession complete Paul.

Love Is Blind play 4 has been rather nan thrust truthful far, but this is particularly existent for Micah. She knowledgeable everything nan show has to offer, from nan pods to nan proposal, moreover down to nan backlash from fans. To opportunity Micah and Paul are faking their narration for surface clip is simply a superior claim, and it wouldn't person looked bully if she chose to disregard it. Hopefully, nan truth will travel retired successful nan Love Is Blind play 4 reunion, which is group to watercourse unrecorded connected April 16.

Love Is Blind play 4 streams Fridays connected Netflix.

Sources: ET, @outofthepods/Instagram

