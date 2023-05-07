Love Island runners-up announce engagement

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury person announced their engagement.

It comes aft nan couple, who vanished arsenic runners-up during nan 2019 bid of nan ITV2 hit-reality show, welcomed their first child, Bambi, successful January.

In a achromatic and achromatic video captioned "forever" and shared to Hague's Instagram account, nan 24-year-old is seen gathering Fury, 24, and their girl connected a upland apical surrounded by immense bouquets of flowers.

As Fury gets down connected 1 knee, Hague looks emotional, earlier nan mates embrace.

The clip, which is group to The Vow by Irish vocalist RuthAnne Cunningham - who besides sung unrecorded during nan proposal, quickly raked up much than 2.4 cardinal likes and comments from immoderate of nan pair's personage friends.

The Only Way Is Essex prima Gemma Collins commented: "So happy for you. Congratulations," while erstwhile Love Islanders Montana Brown and Amber Gill some shared their congratulations.

Other Love Island stars including Millie Court, Nathalia Campos, Mary Bedford, Dani Dyer and Tasha Ghouri besides shared that they were happy for nan pair.

Since appearing connected nan 5th bid of nan making love show, nan mates person some had successful careers, pinch Hague - who has 7.5 cardinal Instagram followers - having served arsenic imaginative head of clothing marque PrettyLittleThing earlier stepping distant from nan institution past month.

Fury, who is nan younger half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, hit YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul during a hotly anticipated conflict backmost successful February.

The brace are owed to look alongside nan remainder of nan Fury family successful upcoming Netflix bid At Home With The Furys, which will beryllium released successful August.