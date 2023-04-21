Love Island's Lana Jenkins and Rosie Seabrook look elegant for girls night out

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline

Lana Jenkins and Rosie Seabrook put connected very glamorous displays arsenic they stepped retired for a girls nighttime retired connected nan municipality connected Friday.

The erstwhile Love Island stars dressed to nan nines arsenic they walked arm-in-arm while heading for an evening retired at The Moxy Hotel successful Manchester.

Make-up creator Lana, 25, showed disconnected her unthinkable fig successful a one-shouldered achromatic cut-out apical and fitted flared trousers.

She gave herself a fewer other inches successful a brace of clear stilettos and kept her essentials successful a mini achromatic handbag.

Lana, who is making love her Love Island co-star Ron Hall, styled her aureate tresses crossed her shoulders successful glamorous waves.

She accentuated her earthy beauty pinch lashings of mascara and a slick of brownish lipstick arsenic she flashed a immense smile.

Meanwhile, Rosie, 24, put connected an arsenic stylish show successful a plunging corset-style top, which she styled pinch achromatic trousers.

She added immoderate other tallness to her framework pinch a brace of achromatic strapped heels and slung a mini handbag crossed 1 shoulder.

Rosie wore her glossy caramel locks crossed her shoulders successful a consecutive manner and bolstered her striking features pinch a high-glamour make-up palette.

Their fun-filled nighttime retired comes aft Lana's fellow Ron revealed nan mates person nary plans to move successful together yet.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, the Love Island finalist, 25, who is based successful Essex, discussed his early plans pinch Manchester-based Lana after he antecedently made it clear that he will not beryllium moving up North.

He admitted contempt 'only spending six days apart' since leaving nan South African villa, he intends to 'buy his ain place' earlier they perpetrate to surviving together.

Ron confessed: 'I struggle to beryllium isolated from her. We’ve only spent six days a portion since coming out.

'Our extremity end is to move successful together but astatine nan infinitesimal we want to beryllium capable to bargain our ain places and past yet move successful together.'

Elsewhere, Ron added of watching Love Island: 'I haven’t watched nan bid backmost I haven’t had clip and it’s conscionable cringe nan worst spot of nan villa was movie nighttime having to watch myself connected nan screen.'

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan were crowned winners of nan wintertime Love Island 2023 past period - beating Ron and Lana to nan £50k rate prize.

After 8 weeks of drama, viewers picked nan societal worker and PE teacher, who fell for 1 different successful Casa Amor, arsenic their champions.

The couple, some 24, were speechless erstwhile big Maya announced nan results during nan unrecorded last successful South Africa.