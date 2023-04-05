LSU to accept Joe Biden’s invitation to White House after Angel Reese suggests celebrating title with Obamas

Despite what Angel Reese said connected nan matter, nan LSU Tigers scheme to judge President Biden’s invitation to nan White House aft their triumph complete nan Iowa Hawkeyes successful nan NCAA nationalist championship.

Spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed nan university’s volition to The Associated Press Thursday, 1 time aft nan Tigers celebrated nan first NCAA title for nan women’s hoops squad successful schoolhouse history connected campus.

Discussion astir a travel to nan White House stirred immoderate contention since nan Tigers hit Iowa. Reese, who was named Most Outstanding Player of nan tournament, called first woman Jill Biden’s proposal to induce some nan Tigers and Hawkeyes to nan White House "a joke" connected societal media.

LSU's Angel Reese celebrates aft an NCAA women's Final Four crippled against Virginia Tech March 31, 2023, successful Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A spokesperson for Jill Biden, Vanessa Valdivia, said nan first lady’s proposal of inviting some teams was intended to beryllium a ceremony of women athletes and nan game, which made history pinch 9.9 cardinal TV viewers, a grounds for an NCAA women’s title crippled of immoderate kind.

"The first woman loved watching nan NCAA women’s hoops title crippled alongside young student athletes and admires really acold women person precocious successful sports since nan passing of Title IX," Valdivia said. "Her comments successful Colorado were intended to applaud nan historical crippled and each women athletes. She looks guardant to celebrating nan LSU Tigers connected their title triumph astatine nan White House."

Reese followed up her comments during an section of nan "Paper Route" podcast, saying she’d alternatively observe nan triumph pinch former President Obama and erstwhile first woman Michelle Obama.

Reese besides mentioned during nan podcast that nan Tigers didn’t want Jill Biden, who attended nan last astatine American Airlines Center successful Dallas, to beryllium successful nan locker room pinch them earlier nan game.

Flau'jae Johnson of nan LSU Lady Tigers cuts down a portion of nan nett aft defeating nan Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 successful nan 2023 NCAA Tournament title astatine American Airlines Center April 2, 2023, successful Dallas, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

"Apparently, she was expected to travel to our locker room earlier nan game, but we said ‘no.’ She was expected to travel to our locker room and spell to Iowa’s locker room. I don’t cognize if she talked to them. I don’t cognize if she did," she said.

"But we said we didn’t want to. We didn’t want her coming into nan locker room."

Tigers caput coach Kim Mulkey said she would be a sojourn to nan White House if they were invited aft nan victory.

Flau'jae Johnson of nan LSU Lady Tigers reacts while holding nan title trophy aft defeating nan Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 successful nan 2023 NCAA Tournament title crippled astatine American Airlines Center April 2, 2023, successful Dallas, Texas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

No day has been group for nan Tigers' White House visit.