Lucy Letby trial: Accused nurse wanted to attend baby's funeral

Image source, SWNS Image caption, Lucy Letby denies murdering and attempting to execution babies

By Daniel O'Donoghue BBC News

Nurse Lucy Letby wanted to spell to nan ceremonial of a babe woman she allegedly murdered, a tribunal has heard.

Ms Letby is accused of sidesplitting nan premature baby, referred to arsenic Child I, astatine nan 4th effort connected 23 October 2015.

Ms Letby, 33, is alleged to person injected aerial into nan infant's tummy via a feeding conduit astatine nan Countess of Chester Hospital.

She denies murdering 7 babies and attempting to execution 10 others.

On Tuesday, Manchester Crown Court heard constabulary question and reply summaries successful narration to Child I and a number of different infants successful nan case.

Officers asked Ms Letby astir her recollection of Child I's collapses and consequent decease successful October 2015.

Detectives asked Ms Letby really she coped pinch nan decease of Child I, nan 5th babe decease connected nan portion successful arsenic galore months.

"It affects everybody connected nan portion because we each knew [Child I] rather good and we'd sewage to cognize nan family," she said.

"I wanted to spell to [Child I's] funeral. I was unluckily moving astatine nan clip truthful didn't go."

Ms Letby was besides asked astir a condolence paper she sent to nan family of Child I up of her funeral.

Image source, Cheshire Constabulary/Crown Prosecution Service Image caption, The caregiver said it was nan first and only paper she had sent to nan family of a patient

The paper was titled "your loved 1 will beryllium remembered pinch galore smiles".

Inside, Ms Letby wrote: "There are nary words to make this clip immoderate easier.

"It was a existent privilege to attraction for [Child I] and get to cognize you arsenic a family - a family who ever put [Child I] first and did everything imaginable for her.

"She will ever beryllium portion of your lives and we will ne'er hide her. Thinking of you coming and always. Lots of emotion Lucy x."

Ms Letby told constabulary it was nan first and only paper she had sent to nan family of a patient.

Asked if this was normal, she said: "No. Well, it's not very often that we would get to cognize a family arsenic good arsenic we did pinch [Child I]."

The tribunal heard Ms Letby had a photograph of nan paper connected her phone, asked why she had taken a picture, she said she "often takes pictures of immoderate cards that I person sent, moreover day cards - thing for illustration that".

Asked why she would want to retrieve specified a card, she said: "It was upsetting losing [Child I] and I deliberation it was bully to retrieve nan benignant words I'd shared pinch that family."

Ms Letby denied harming Child I and erstwhile asked astir nan conclusions of aesculapian experts - that nan babe had aerial injected into her tummy - she explained location were "other reasons why babies tin person aerial successful nan stomach", specified arsenic erstwhile they swallow air.

Ms Letby was besides asked astir nan illness of a premature babe girl, Child K, successful February 2016.

The prosecution said Ms Letby "interfered" pinch nan infant's breathing conduit successful an effort to termination her.

During her constabulary interview, it was put to her Dr Ravi Jayaram had walked into nan nursery and saw Ms Letby opinionated adjacent Child K, whose oxygen levels had fallen dangerously low.

Ms Letby told constabulary she "didn't recall" Child K's collapse, adding: "I didn't dislodge her tube."

She said if she had noticed Child K's saturation levels she "would person summoned help".

Image source, Cheshire Constabulary/Crown Prosecution Service Image caption, Lucy Letby said she photographed nan paper truthful she could retrieve nan benignant words she sent to nan family

The tribunal besides heard question and reply summaries successful narration to copy boys, Child L and M, who nan Crown said Ms Letby attempted to execution successful April 2016.

The tribunal has antecedently heard that Child M suffered an unexpected life-threatening illness astatine astir 16:00 connected 9 April. His bosom complaint and breathing dropped dramatically and he required afloat resuscitation by aesculapian staff.

During his resuscitation, medics logged nan emergency narcotics administered to Child M connected a insubstantial towel.

The towel was subsequently recovered astatine Ms Letby's location reside erstwhile it was searched by constabulary successful 2018.

Ms Letby, primitively of Hereford, told constabulary successful her question and reply that she could not retrieve why she had taken it location and it was an "error".

She said it had been "put to 1 broadside and past forgotten about" and denied keeping nan towel to "remind" her of Child M's collapse.

Police besides seized Ms Letby's diary, which contained an introduction successful April 2016 that said "LD [long day] twins", while nan pursuing time had nan words "LD twins resus" written, successful reference to Child L and M.

Ms Letby said she had recorded this arsenic it was a "significant event" and denied causing nan twins immoderate harm.

