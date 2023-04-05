‘Ludicrous’ to think Signature Bank’s collapse was connected to crypto, says NYDFS head

3 hours ago
The superintendent of nan New York Department of Financial Services reportedly dismissed claims nan U.S. authorities was moving to instrumentality “Operation Choke Point 2.0.”

Adrienne Harris, superintendent of nan New York Department of Financial Services, has reportedly said nan closure of nan crypto-friendly Signature Bank successful March had thing to do pinch vulnerability to integer assets.

According to an April 5 study successful The Wall Street Journal, Harris made nan remarks astatine nan Chainalysis Links convention successful New York City. She reportedly described nan events starring up to nan nonaccomplishment of Signature arsenic a “new-fashioned slope run,” calling nan thought that it had immoderate narration to crypto vulnerability “ludicrous.”

Harris besides reportedly pushed backmost against nan thought that nan United States authorities was actively moving to limit definite industries’ entree to U.S. banking services successful what galore person dubbed “Operation Choke Point 2.0.” The original Operation Choke Point, implemented by nan U.S. Department of Justice from 2013 to 2017, targeted banks suspected to person vulnerability to companies perchance progressive successful fraud aliases money laundering.

The NYDFS took power of Signature Bank connected March 12, claiming it was protecting nan U.S. system from “system risk.” The slope was nan latest nonaccomplishment pursuing nan illness of nan crypto-friendly Silvergate Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

Related: Tether ‘unequivocally reiterates’ nary vulnerability to Signature Bank

Former House of Representatives personnel and Signature committee personnel Barney Frank said location had been nary issue pinch nan bank’s solvency astatine nan clip of nan seizure, suggesting regulators were making a “very beardown anti-crypto message.” Some lawmakers including Colorado Senator Michael Bennet said Signature did not make “prudentially sound” decisions by associating pinch crypto firms.

