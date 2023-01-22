Lukaku ‘can be the player Chelsea need’ to solve goalscoring woes, claims Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge thinks Romelu Lukaku should beryllium fixed nan chance to show he tin lick Chelsea’s woeful shape successful beforehand of goal.

Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge successful August 2021 for a club-record £98million fee.

The Belgian world deed nan crushed moving nether Thomas Tuchel but arsenic soon arsenic nan goals dried up he threw his toys retired of nan pram by declaring his emotion for Inter Milan – who he near to rejoin nan Blues.

Lukaku sewage his wish astatine nan extremity of 2021-22 erstwhile he returned to nan Nerazzurri connected indebtedness for nan entirety of this season.

He has struggled to replicate nan shape he showed astatine nan San Siro anterior to his big-money move to Chelsea, but precocious scored a important extremity against FC Porto to nonstop his broadside done to nan past 8 of nan Champions League.

The 29-year-old’s run has been hindered by injuries, which person contributed to his mediocre grounds of 3 goals successful 16 Serie A matches.

Despite his arguable departure and mediocre shape for nine and state complete nan past 18 months, Lukaku has been tipped to return to Chelsea to play an important domiciled nether nan head who comes successful to switch Graham Potter.

Potter was sacked past play aft nan 2-0 location conclusion to Aston Villa, meaning Bruno Saltor took complaint of Tuesday’s lucifer against Liverpool.

Kai Havertz erstwhile again struggled as nan Blues drew 0-0 and Sturridge discussed nan club’s striker business during Sky Sports’ post-match analysis.

Sturridge was asked if he thinks Lukaku tin lick Chelsea’s problems successful beforehand of extremity and he amazingly backed nan erstwhile Man Utd and Everton guardant to do conscionable that, arsenic agelong arsenic nan caller head gives him a chance.

“It depends connected nan manager,” Sturridge explained. “The caller head could travel successful and tin build a squad astir him and I deliberation that is astir apt what Lukaku needs.

“We will see, hopefully whoever comes successful will fancy him and springiness him an opportunity because he didn’t really get a bully chance to travel retired and beryllium himself erstwhile again astatine Chelsea, it was a very short play of time.

“So if he does travel backmost and has a very bully pre-season I americium judge nan head will cognize this feline is simply a goalscorer. Maybe location are things that teams will want him to do much of, but successful regards of scoring goals Lukaku does that, that is what he is known for.

“For argument’s liking we cognize his attributes are successful nan box, headers, one-touch finishes, if players astir him supply those opportunities, correct now possibly he is nan correct subordinate for that, if he was present could people those chances.

“Not saying [they person to] bring him backmost and build a squad astir him but astatine nan infinitesimal he tin beryllium nan subordinate they need.”

Liverpool fable Jamie Carragher is little optimistic astir Lukaku’s chances of becoming a occurrence astatine Stamford Bridge.

He said: “He has had his clip here, different head but he has had his clip present and doesn’t trim it.”

