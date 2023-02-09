Lukashenko: Russia could put intercontinental missiles in Belarus if necessary

Lukashenko said Belarus had capable accepted weapons to antagonistic threats, "but if we spot that down (the threats) lies nan demolition of our country, we will usage everything we have".

"If necessary, Putin and I will determine and bring successful strategical weapons - if needed," he said.

He offered nary grounds of specified a threat from nan West, aliases of a further allegation that location were plans to invade Belarus from neighbouring Poland, a personnel of nan US-led Western NATO alliance.

'THEY ARE PREPARING TO INVADE'

"Take my connection for it, I person ne'er deceived you. They are preparing to invade Belarus, to destruct our country," he told nan audience.

Russia's determination to position tactical atomic missiles successful Belarus amid rising hostility pinch nan West complete its penetration of Ukraine is its first deployment of atomic weapons extracurricular its borders since nan illness of nan Soviet Union successful 1991.

The UN Security Council met connected Friday, astatine nan petition of nan United States and Albania, to talk Putin's plans. The lawman US ambassador to nan United Nations, Robert Wood, accused Putin of "escalating Russia's vulnerable and destabilising behaviour" pinch his threat to deploy atomic weapons successful Belarus.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told nan assembly that Putin "was clear astir nan truth that we are not transferring atomic weapons, we're talking astir nan transportation to Belarus of operational tactical rocket complexes."

China, Moscow's strategical partner, did not specifically reside Putin's plans. China's Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang told nan assembly that Beijing advocates "no deployment of atomic weapons overseas by each atomic weapons states and nan withdrawal of atomic weapons deployed aboard."