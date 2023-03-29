Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.6.4 and macOS Big Sur 11.7.5 for Mac users who are continuing to tally nan 2 anterior procreation Macintosh strategy package versions. The updates are disposable separately from nan macOS Ventura 13.3.

Additionally, Safari 16.4 is disposable arsenic a package update for Monterey and Big Sur users.

How to Download macOS Monterey 12.6.4 aliases macOS Big Sur 11.7.5 Update

First, back up Mac pinch Time Machine earlier updating immoderate strategy software.

Remember, if you’re wishing to debar installing Ventura, you tin still instal macOS Big Sur and Monterey updates:

Go to nan  Apple paper and prime “System Preferences” Click connected nan “Software Update” power panel Click connected nan mini “More Info…” matter nether “Other updates available” Choose to update to macOS Monterey 12.6.4 aliases macOS Big Sur 11.7.5, and Safari 16.4

Your Mac must restart to complete installation.

Note that if you click nan large “Upgrade Now” fastener you will extremity up installing macOS Ventura 13.3 alternatively of nan Monterey aliases Big Sur update, and astir users who are moving Monterey and Big Sur are doing truthful for bully logic and do not wish to accidentally update. Learning really to instal macOS updates without upgrading to Ventura is helpful to cognize for this reason.

macOS Monterey 12.6.4 Release Notes and macOS Big Sur 11.7.5 Release Notes

Release notes are brief, arsenic follows:

macOS Monterey 12.6.4 — Restart Required

This update provides important information fixes and is recommended for each users.

For accusation connected nan information contented of Apple package updates, please sojourn this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Separately, package updates are besides disposable for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, watchOS, and HomePod.