Madonna feels 'lucky to be alive' after health scare

Madonna says she realises "how fortunate I americium to beryllium alive" aft spending clip successful intensive attraction pinch a bacterial infection.

The 64-year-old had to postpone her world circuit aft being rushed to infirmary past month, but was able to spell location aft a fewer days.

Posting connected Instagram, she said she'd had clip to "reflect" connected really overmuch her children and friends had done for her during her wellness scare.

One of nan pictures shows nan popular icon pinch her arms astir boy David, and different pinch girl Lourdes.

"When nan chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a broadside to them I had ne'er seen before. It made each nan difference," she wrote.

"So did nan emotion and support from my friends."

Madonna besides shared an image of herself holding a framed Polaroid; she explained it was taken by Andy Warhol and shows chap popular creation fable Keith Haring wearing a overgarment pinch Michael Jackson's look on.

"I sobbed erstwhile I opened this gift because I realised really fortunate I americium to beryllium alive," she wrote.

"And really fortunate I americium to person known these group and truthful galore others who are besides gone."

She added: "Thank you to each my angels who protected maine and fto maine enactment to decorativeness doing my work."

The prima plans to reschedule nan North American limb of her 40th day tour - which was owed to commencement successful Vancouver connected 15 July - and alternatively footwear things disconnected successful Europe successful October.

That intends she's group to statesman pinch 4 sold-out shows astatine London's O2 Arena.

Madonna has had a number of erstwhile wellness scares.

In 2019 and 2020, she cancelled immoderate dates connected her Madame X circuit connected doctors' orders aft suffering "overwhelming pain".