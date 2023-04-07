MAFS' Harrison Boon and his new girlfriend Gina wear matching outfits to Sydney Royal Easter Show 

By Ciara O'loughlin For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 02:10 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 02:13 BST, 7 April 2023

Married At First Sight's Harrison Boon proved things are going beardown betwixt him and his caller glamorous woman Gina connected Thursday.

The happy mates were spotted together astatine nan Sydney Royal Easter Show wearing matching outfits.

Keeping it casual, Harrison, 32, donned a achromatic T-shirt and light-washed denim ripped jeans.

On his feet, he wore a brace of achromatic Nike air-force trainers to necktie together his comfortable outfit.

Gina, 29, looked identical to her caller beau arsenic she looked casual but stylish.

Harrison Boon and his caller glamorous woman Gina (pictured) were spotted together astatine nan Sydney Royal Easter Show wearing matching outfits

She wore a brace of precocious waisted light-washed denim jeans and a plain achromatic cropped T-shirt that showed disconnected her toned midriff.

The mates moreover matched pinch their footwear prime arsenic Gina besides donned a brace of achromatic Nike air-force trainers.

She kept her agelong blonde locks down and consecutive arsenic she opted for a earthy constitution look.

Keeping it casual, Harrison, 32, donned a achromatic T-shirt and light-washed denim ripped jeans

The mates moreover matched pinch their footwear prime arsenic Gina besides donned a brace of achromatic Nike air-force trainers

The happy mates were joined by different past and coming MAFS contestants for nan nosy Easter time out, including Dan Hunjas and play nine's Al Perkins.

Harrison and Gina went nationalist past period aft his ill-fated matrimony to Bronte Schofield played retired connected screens.

Now, it appears Harrison and Gina person taken nan adjacent measurement successful their narration arsenic they moved successful together astatine Harrison's location successful nan Eastern Suburbs past weekend.

Photos taken by Daily Mail Australia past Sunday show nan mates unloading a car load of Gina's belongings into Harrison's 2 chamber property, dressed successful matching all-black outfits.

The happy mates were joined by different past and coming MAFS contestants for nan nosy Easter time out, including Dan Hunjas (right) and play nine's Al Perkins (left)

The move comes conscionable weeks aft Harrison and Gina went nationalist pinch their romance arsenic they stepped retired hand-in-hand to observe nan extremity of his clip connected nan Channel Nine making love show.

The mates made their nationalist debut astatine their 'Freedom Day' statement astatine Sydney's Coogee Pavilion connected March 22, to observe being capable to spell nationalist pinch their romance, which happened to return spot astatine nan aforesaid clip his divided pinch Bronte was being played retired connected TV.

The brace couldn't support their hands disconnected each different arsenic they laughed, sipped cocktails, and danced nan nighttime away.

Photos taken by Daily Mail Australia past Sunday show nan mates unloading a car load of Gina's belongings into Harrison's 2 chamber property

The smitten duo were nan halfway of attention, making it clear Harrison had moved connected from his grounded TV matrimony to Bronte.

A root adjacent to nan mates told Daily Mail Australia, 'Harrison and Gina met a fewer months agone aft his divided from Bronte, and they've been inseparable ever since. '

'They've kept their narration nether wraps until now, but pinch Harrison's TV matrimony officially over, they're thrilled to beryllium capable to spell public.'

The statement took spot astatine nan aforesaid clip his ill-fated matrimony to Bronte was being played retired connected television.