Magic Johnson explains why co-owning NFL team means so much 'as a proud Black man'

Magic Johnson won 5 NBA championships pinch nan Lakers.

He’s a three-time convention MVP who has gone connected to go an incredibly successful businessman.

He already was portion proprietor of teams successful 3 awesome U.S. sports leagues — MLB’s Dodgers, WNBA’s Sparks and MLS’s LAFC — earlier an ownership group led by Josh Harris and including Johnson was approved to acquisition nan NFL’s Washington Commanders for a grounds $6.05 cardinal Thursday.

Even considering each that success, though, Johnson said successful an question and reply that aired Friday connected NBC’s “Today” show that gaining an ownership liking successful nan Commanders is “the biggest point I’ve ever done successful my life.”

The NFL has ne'er had a Black main owner. Johnson mentioned himself and Denver Broncos number owners Mellody Hobson and Condoleezza Rice arsenic group who tin thief group nan shape for that to yet change.

He later collapsed down successful tears while explaining why nan opportunity intends truthful overmuch to him.

“Breaking these barriers and going done these doors is important for me,” Johnson said. “As a proud Black man — you sewage maine choking up now ... this is simply a awesome opportunity. I don’t cognize why God blessed maine pinch these opportunities. but I want to excel, not only for myself and my family but for each African Americans making judge we tin spot ourselves successful these seats. And I want group to cognize that we tin do nan job.”

Johnson touched connected akin sentiments successful a brace of tweets Thursday instantly aft nan NFL owners unanimously approved nan woody for Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment to acquisition nan Commanders from Dan Snyder, nan team’s proprietor since 1999.

Johnson was besides asked astir a taxable of awesome liking to galore fans — different imaginable sanction alteration for a franchise that has gone by three different monikers successful nan past 4 years. Johnson said he was judge that “the sanction of nan squad will travel up eventually, but correct now we’ve sewage capable activity to do and that will support america busy.”