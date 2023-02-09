Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes near Temecula

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Friday evening astatine 6:16 p.m. Pacific clip 11 miles from Temecula, Calif., according to nan U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 15 miles from Escondido, 15 miles from Fallbrook, and 18 miles from Murrieta.

In nan past 10 days, location person been 2 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 aliases greater centered nearby.

An mean of 25 earthquakes pinch magnitudes betwixt 4.0 and 5.0 hap per twelvemonth successful California and Nevada, according to a caller three-year information sample.

The earthquake occurred astatine a extent of 9.0 miles. Did you consciousness this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to nan USGS.

This communicative was automatically generated by Quakebot, a machine exertion that monitors nan latest earthquakes detected by nan USGS. A Times editor reviewed nan station earlier it was published. If you’re willing successful learning much astir nan system, sojourn our database of frequently asked questions.