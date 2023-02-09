Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes near Temecula

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes near Temecula

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Friday evening astatine 6:16 p.m. Pacific clip 11 miles from Temecula, Calif., according to nan U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 15 miles from Escondido, 15 miles from Fallbrook, and 18 miles from Murrieta.

In nan past 10 days, location person been 2 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 aliases greater centered nearby.

An mean of 25 earthquakes pinch magnitudes betwixt 4.0 and 5.0 hap per twelvemonth successful California and Nevada, according to a caller three-year information sample.

The earthquake occurred astatine a extent of 9.0 miles. Did you consciousness this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to nan USGS.

Find retired what to do before, and during, an earthquake adjacent you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps complete six weeks. Learn much astir earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ astir important proposal and much astatine latimes.com/Unshaken.

This communicative was automatically generated by Quakebot, a machine exertion that monitors nan latest earthquakes detected by nan USGS. A Times editor reviewed nan station earlier it was published. If you’re willing successful learning much astir nan system, sojourn our database of frequently asked questions.

More
Source Latimes

Related Article

China’s media realities clash over truth about war in Ukraine

China’s media realities clash over truth about war in Ukraine

2 hours ago
Israeli police fatally shoot man at Jerusalem's holy site

Israeli police fatally shoot man at Jerusalem's holy site

2 hours ago
Experts decry ‘black holes’ in probe of missing Mexican students

Experts decry ‘black holes’ in probe of missing Mexican students

2 hours ago
AEMET issues yellow and orange weather warnings the Valencian Community this weekend

AEMET issues yellow and orange weather warnings the Valencian Community this weekend

3 hours ago
Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

3 hours ago
'Devastating' Arkansas tornado sparks emergency

'Devastating' Arkansas tornado sparks emergency

3 hours ago

Popular Article

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

22 hours ago
‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

18 hours ago
South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

13 hours ago
Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

19 hours ago
News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

14 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.