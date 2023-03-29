Mahindra Lifespaces transfers 9.24 acres of residential land to Alliance Group

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has transferred 9.24 acres of residential onshore to Alliance Group projected to beryllium developed arsenic a multi-storey residential project nether nan marque ‘Urban Rise’.

The onshore is portion of Mahindra World City, Chennai and nan improvement will beryllium executed by Alliance Group.

This task will beryllium an summation to Mahindra World City’s existing residential and commercialized offerings.

MWC Chennai is already location to 2,500 families dispersed crossed multi-format residential options ranging from worth to nan premium segment.

