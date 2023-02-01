Maine Gov. Mills vetoes bill to apply minimum wage laws to farmworkers

A measure to salary farmworkers successful Maine a $13.80 per hr minimum costs was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills connected Wednesday, who says she supports nan conception but had questions astir nan bill’s language.

Lawmakers will get an opportunity to override nan veto adjacent week.

House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross sponsored nan bill, which would screen farmworkers nether Maine’s annually indexed minimum wage. But nan measure was amended to entitling them to overtime salary arsenic well. The governor, successful her veto letter, said changes made astatine her behest didn't alleviate her concerns astir nan "scope of nan language."

Talbot Ross accused nan politician of "using nan powerfulness of her agency to support inequality amongst Mainers."

"In its amended version, this authorities simply would person ensured that farmworkers are paid nan aforesaid authorities minimum costs that each azygous different worker successful Maine is paid. It would person recognized that nan group who execute nan backbreaking labour entailed by harvesting our nutrient should beryllium paid astatine slightest arsenic overmuch arsenic nan group who service america a coffee," she said.

Mills said she intends to rumor an executive bid to formally reestablish a stakeholder group "to let for a longer and much in-depth analysis" of nan measure pinch nan extremity of arriving astatine "a shared knowing of really to instrumentality a minimum costs measure for farmworkers." She said she’ll coming her ain measure adjacent twelvemonth based connected nan conclusions.