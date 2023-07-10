Maine passes paid family, medical leave proposal in supplemental budget

A supplemental fund signed into rule by Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills allows astir workers up to 12 weeks of paid family and aesculapian leave.

The programme takes effect successful 2026.

"I cognize firsthand nan challenges of providing attraction to loved ones while trying to negociate each nan unexpected ups and downs that are simply facts of life," Mills wrote successful an op-ed.

Most Maine workers swill get up to 12 weeks of paid clip disconnected for family aliases aesculapian reasons arsenic portion of a supplemental fund Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed into rule connected Tuesday.

The spending measure included $25 cardinal successful startup costs for nan authorities programme which allows workers — starting successful 2026 — to person paid time off to woody pinch illness, to attraction for a relative, aliases for nan commencement of a child.

Maine joins a twelve different states that person paid family and aesculapian time off programs. The attraction of authorities has been astatine nan authorities level aft nonaccomplishment to summation traction successful Congress.

The programme caught nan attraction of nan White House, wherever property caput Karine Jean-Pierre applauded nan state’s action.

"Paid family and aesculapian time off improves nan lives of moving families and strengthens our workforce and economy," she said, adding that nan Biden management has worked to make nan national authorities a exemplary by supporting national workers successful accessing needed leave.

Putting it successful individual terms, Mills said that she profoundly understood nan request for nan programme — having dealt pinch nan nonaccomplishment of a hubby pursuing a debilitating stroke, nan realities of raising fives stepdaughters connected her ain and caring for her ain aging parents, each while moving afloat time.

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills connected Tuesday signed disconnected connected a supplemental fund that includes a paid family and aesculapian time off programme group to return effect successful 2026. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The Democratic-led Legislature already approved a astir $10 cardinal basal services fund that went into effect connected July 1. That fund was approved on statement lines successful March, Democrats said, to forestall immoderate precocious partisan effort to usage a authorities shutdown arsenic a bargaining tactic.

The budgetary addendum, astir $445 cardinal dealing pinch extras, apt won't spell into effect until precocious October because it grounded to muster a two-thirds mostly successful nan Legislature it would've needed to spell into effect immediately.

It includes connection to commencement nan paid time off programme that will beryllium funded done a payroll taxation divided betwixt workers and employers and capped astatine 1% of wages. Qualifying conditions see nan commencement aliases take of a child, a superior illness, attraction for a sick comparative aliases modulation from subject deployment.

Businesses pinch less than 15 labor are not required to make employer contributions to nan program. Companies that already connection comparable benefits tin conscionable instrumentality pinch their existent plans.

BIDEN APPROVES MAINE'S DISASTER DECLARATION REQUEST FOR SPRING FLOODING

Key to support were respective tax-related proposals including 1 that raised nan magnitude of pension income that’s exempt from authorities income taxes from $30,000 to $35,000. Lawmakers besides included money to double nan salary of childcare workers, arsenic good arsenic backing for nan governor’s projected Dirigo Business Tax Incentive Plan, which would switch nan existing Pine Tree Development Zones.

The politician initially balked astatine nan paid time off proposal, which was opposed by nan Maine State Chamber of Commerce and others successful nan business community, but nan measure was tweaked to triumph her support.

"I americium complete nan moon," said authorities Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, aft taking a congratulatory telephone from nan White House and attending nan signing ceremony. She sponsored nan measure pinch Rep. Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston.

Together, nan basal services fund and supplemental fund takes spending to historical levels — astir $10.3 cardinal — but it remains balanced and nan state's rainy time money remains astatine a record-high level, said Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner for nan Department of Administrative and Financial Services.