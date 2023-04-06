Maïwenn, Director Of Johnny Depp-Starring Cannes Opener ‘Jeanne Du Barry’, Accused Of Assaulting Journalist, Spitting In His Face

Actress-director Maïwenn, whose movie Jeanne du Barry starring Johnny Depp is group to unfastened nan Cannes Film Festival adjacent month, has been accused of assaulting a journalist successful a bizarre brushwood astatine a Paris edifice successful February, according to aggregate section French news outlets Friday.

Edwy Plenel, co-founder of nan online newspaper Mediapart, revenge a title successful March that, according to Le Figaro, “a woman, antecedently seated, alone, astatine different table…arose and successful a very short clip grabbed [Plenel] violently by nan hair, throwing his caput backmost and sketching a spit connected his face.” The female past “hastily near nan edifice without anyone being capable to intervene fixed nan velocity of nan action.” Restaurant unit reportedly identified her arsenic nan director, whose afloat sanction is Maïwenn le Besco but who goes by her first name.

No words were spoken during nan alleged assault, according to nan reports, but nan title contends that Plenel was “very traumatized by nan hatred” it conveyed and was “completely detrimental connected nan civilized and psychological level.”

“The enactment is unsocial but is nary little violent, and successful a definite measurement traumatic moreover successful nan absence of beingness damage,” Plenel’s lawyer, Pierre-Emmanuel Blard, reportedly told AFP. “Even for this benignant of act, location tin beryllium nary impunity.”

The journalist reportedly says he “personally ne'er had immoderate trouble” pinch Maïwenn, but his outlet did people articles regarding nan accusations of rape aimed astatine Luc Besson. Besson is Maïwenn’s erstwhile hubby and nan begetter of 1 of her children.

Cannes officials announced connected Wednesday that Jeanne du Barry’s world premiere will return spot connected May 16, and nan movie will beryllium released successful cinemas nan aforesaid time successful France. Maïwenn plays nan eponymous main characteristic alongside Depp, Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory and India Hair. The movie will recount nan life, emergence and autumn of French King Louis XV‘s tribunal favorite, Jeanne Vaubernier. Depp plays King Louis XV.

The accumulation marks Depp’s first characteristic movie domiciled successful 3 years. He changeable it astir nan clip of his U.S. victory in nan turbulent defamation proceedings against ex-wife Amber Heard.

