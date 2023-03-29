MakeMyTrip aims to grow the base of franchisees by 50% within this calendar year

MakeMyTrip announced its scheme to grow its franchise business successful nan apical 100+ cities of nan country.

The institution started 2023 pinch 146 progressive franchisees and intends to turn by much than 50 per cent to scope 220 by nan extremity of nan almanac year.

MakeMyTrip intends to build a hyper-local trading relationship by leveraging its franchisee partners to build recreation communities successful smaller cities. In addition, nan institution has invested successful exertion arsenic good arsenic training to guarantee nan work remains accordant crossed each franchisees.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said, “India has emerged arsenic 1 of nan world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. The authorities plans to adhd different 80 airports complete nan adjacent 3 years, taking nan number of airports successful nan state to 220 by 2025. The attraction connected modernising nan nation’s aviation marketplace successful tier-2 and beyond cities will besides mean an accrued publication from specified cities to nan wide business mix. We spot this arsenic an opportunity area and person initiated a multi-pronged strategy to penetrate deeper nationwide.”

Magow added, “The franchise web description is portion of our broader strategy to service customers successful nan apical 100+ cities of India. It will thief service those customers who whitethorn beryllium much comfortable talking to personification they trust.”

Jasmeet Singh, Business Head, Holidays & Experiences, MakeMyTrip said, “The spot and affection we bask from our customers are evident successful nan 70 per cent maturation successful nan number of vacation packages sold complete nan pre-pandemic period. During this period, we person seen accrued traction for some franchisees-led arsenic good arsenic online vacation package income connected our platform. Therefore, an action scheme has been group successful mobility to boost request from some channels further.”

Singh added, “We are targeting like-minded entrepreneurs who stock a passion for travel. Industry expertise is an advantage but not a must. Interestingly, much than 85 per cent of nan business partners who person joined america complete nan past 12 months are from a non-travel background.”

Other plans

MakeMyTrip has built a proprietary tool, ‘MMTOne,’ which helps nan seller to create an itinerary ground for immoderate query wrong 7 minutes.

Further, nan institution has developed an e-learning guidance system, ‘ILearn,’ pinch a customised contented repository to supply unlimited entree to nan income squad of franchisees for on-platform certifications. The devices thief nan institution way nan advancement and nan capacity of franchisee teams.

MakeMyTrip Holidays is moving connected an omnichannel strategy to summation its penetration successful nan vacation packages market. The level precocious announced nan motorboat of ‘Dynamic Itineraries’ that let travelers to customise and bargain Holiday Packages successful real-time online. MakeMyTrip has besides accrued nan spot of nan women-only squad of Holiday Experts, who negociate each leads requiring assistance, to complete 1 thousand.