Making the case for Mizzou-Arkansas to be permanent rivals in 3-6 model

Earlier successful nan offseason we previewed what a imaginable schedule would look for illustration for Missouri successful 2024 and 2025 erstwhile Oklahoma and Texas subordinate nan convention adjacent year. In that article, we concisely touched connected nan teams that would apt make Mizzou’s 3 imperishable opponents successful nan 3-6 exemplary schedule. In nan 3-6 model, teams would person 3 convention opponents that play each twelvemonth while nan different six convention games would beryllium made up of nan different 12 teams connected a rotating basis. This besides intends conscionable 3 non-conference games alternatively of four. Here, we will grow connected nan erstwhile article and springiness a much elaborate lawsuit arsenic to why Missouri-Arkansas should proceed to beryllium a imperishable rivalry.

Historical context, instrumentality engagement and geography

In a humanities context, this is 1 of nan fresher rivalries pinch conscionable 10 games being played since Missouri joined nan Southeastern Conference successful 2012. On 1 hand, if Mizzou and Arkansas ended up not being a imperishable rivalry it would astir apt sting some instrumentality bases for a small while, particularly arsenic they proceed to bargain into nan rivalry arsenic clip passes. On nan different hand, this rivalry being discontinued wouldn't beryllium nan aforesaid arsenic if Alabama-Auburn was discontinued. The erstwhile rivalry doesn't person nan humanities cache successful its favour for illustration nan latter, and fans would beryllium capable to gravitate toward immoderate nan caller rivalry is for their teams much easily. Now, considering this was a manufactured rivalry by nan SEC and represents Mizzou's first existent rival since joining nan conference, it's almost definite that these teams will support nan "Battle Line Rivalry" going. As antecedently mentioned nan rivalry is building momentum pinch nan instrumentality bases pinch bad humor betwixt nan schools rising successful not conscionable shot but successful basketball. Forward Trevon Brazile transferred to Arkansas this past offseason and only played 9 games owed to a torn ACL. An wounded he suffered successful early December. That didn't extremity nan 6-10 guardant from taking a flimsy jab astatine his erstwhile schoolhouse earlier nan teams' Jan. 7 matchup astatine Mizzou arena.

If a shot rivalry tin construe to different sports past that intends some instrumentality bases attraction astir nan rivalry. More precocious connected nan shot broadside of things, protect extremity Trajan Jeffcoat transferred to Arkansas aft spending 4 seasons successful Columbia. A spot that Jeffcoat said he likes overmuch little than his caller home.

In December 2019, Arkansas hired Barry Odom to beryllium its protect coordinator not moreover 3 weeks aft he had been fired aft 4 seasons (2016-19) arsenic Mizzou's caput coach. A position he would clasp until this past December erstwhile he decided to return nan caput coaching position astatine UNLV. What nan schools deficiency successful humanities discourse doesn't show up erstwhile it comes to really nan instrumentality bases consciousness astir each other, particularly erstwhile players and coaches subordinate nan opposing program. Lastly, nan schools are reasonably adjacent pinch conscionable 221 miles separating them which is astir a four-and-a-half-hour drive. Meaning not only is it driveable but depending connected erstwhile kickoff is, fans of whoever nan roadworthy squad is could perchance make nan travel and return location each successful 1 day. A rivalry is that overmuch amended erstwhile fans of some programs tin be some location and roadworthy contests.

Competitiveness and cardinal performances

In this series, Missouri holds a 10-4 lead all-time and an 8-2 lead since joining nan conference, but six of nan 10 games person been decided by 10 points aliases little pinch 5 of nan games being one-score games. So, there’s a competitory equilibrium to nan rivalry contempt nan Tigers coming retired connected apical much times than not. Another portion of what makes rivalries awesome is nan stakes and who shows up astir erstwhile it matters nan most. Last season, Missouri needed to hit nan Razorbacks successful nan regular-season finale if it wanted to decorativeness nan play 6-6 and clinch a berth successful a vessel crippled and it did that pinch a 29-27 win. Quarterback Brady Cook had 1 of his amended games of nan play (versus a Power 5 opponent) erstwhile he completed 16 of 26 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown. He besides had 18 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. In 2021, Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks would grounds 7 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown while Missouri moving back Tyler Badie would unreserved for 219 yards and a touchdown connected 41 attempts successful a 34-17 Razorbacks win. In 2020, nan astir high-scoring matter of nan series, Missouri outscored Arkansas 27-15 successful nan 4th fourth to triumph 50-48. Mizzou moving backmost Larry Rountree III rushed for 185 yards and 3 touchdowns connected 27 carries while backmost Connor Bazelak completed 32 of 49 passes (65%) for 380 yards. Four different receivers had 5 aliases much catches for 45 yards aliases much pinch Keke Chism starring nan measurement pinch six receptions for 113 yards. Kicker Harrison Mevis converted each 5 of his section extremity attempts pinch a agelong of 51 and each 5 of his other points. Meanwhile, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 18 of 33 passes for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns. His superior target, Burks, hauled successful 10 of those passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. Running backmost Trelon Smith rushed for 172 yards and 3 touchdowns connected 26 carries.

In 2017, Mizzou pulled retired a 48-45 triumph to extremity its regular play connected a six-game winning streak aft kicker Tucker McCann converted a 19-yard section goal. During that contest, Missouri backmost Drew Lock would complete 25 of 42 passes for 448 yards 5 touchdowns and a brace of interceptions. Wide receiver J’Mon Moore would grounds 10 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown while chap receiver Emanuel Hall would grounds 2 catches for 111 yards and a brace of touchdowns. Tight extremity Albert Okwuegbunam would grounds 5 receptions for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns. On nan protect broadside of nan ball, protect extremity Marcell Frazier racked up 8 tackles, 3.5 tackles for nonaccomplishment and 3 bat downs. Arkansas backmost Austin Allen led nan measurement for his squad completing 14 of 29 passes for 313 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception while moving backmost David Williams had 75 yards and a brace of touchdowns connected 11 carries. Lastly, nan 2014 crippled which was nan first crippled successful nan bid since Mizzou joined nan SEC was astir apt nan crippled pinch nan astir astatine liking to date. Missouri entered nan crippled astatine 10-2 pinch nan SEC East section title arsenic good arsenic a travel to nan SEC Championship crippled connected nan statement pinch a win. Arkansas entered astatine 6-5 but was looking to play spoiler for nan 3rd week successful a statement aft beating No. 20 LSU 17-0 and No. 8 Ole Miss 30-0 successful nan 2 anterior games. Running backmost Marcus Murphy would people from 12 yards retired and Missouri was capable to clasp connected for a 21-14 triumph to clinch nan SEC East and caput to nan SEC title crippled for nan 2nd consecutive season.

Verdict

In short, nan teams' pre-existing rivalry, instrumentality engagement, proximity to each different and competitory equilibrium is nan reasoning down why this should beryllium a rivalry that continues successful a 3-6 exemplary schedule. Below, is simply a five-star standing strategy based connected humanities context, instrumentality engagement and surface science and competitiveness. Historical context: 2 retired of 5 Fan engagement and geography: 4.5 retired of 5 Competitiveness: 4 retired of 5 Overall: 3.5 stars retired of 5

Are you a displaced firm executive aliases wanting to put your profession successful your ain hands? Or are you an knowledgeable entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke tin help! Andy is simply a agelong clip business owner, franchise advisor and franchise veteran. Using his expertise, he helps others find franchises that fresh their DNA, truthful to speak. Call Andy, put your life and profession successful your ain hands. His services are 100% free, truthful what do you person to lose?!! MyPerfectFranchise.net