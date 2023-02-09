Malaga CF coach Sergio Pellicer: ‘The fans believe, the team believes, and we are going to fight’

3 hours ago
  Malaga CF coach Sergio Pellicer: 'The fans believe, the team believes, and we are going to fight'

‘The fans believe, nan squad believes, and we are going to fight’, said Malaga CF coach Sergio Pellicer successful his property conference.

Sergio Pellicer, nan head of Malaga CF, held a property conference coming astatine nan club’s La Rosaleda Stadium. “We person nan situation of achieving 2 consecutive victories”, said nan Blue and White coach.

Pellicer has a engaged Easter Week ahead, starting this Sunday, April 2, erstwhile his squad plays Andorra distant successful LaLiga SmartBank, followed by different distant crippled against Villarreal CF B, connected Friday, April 7.

Speaking astir nan authorities of his squad and nan approaching Easter period, he explained: “The squad has recovered almost everyone, isolated from for Bustinza, who trained partially today, but won’t beryllium there”, he commented initially.

“After nan lucifer nan different day, that magical infinitesimal of nan 2nd goal, you person to visualise reality. The business is still difficult, but nan fans believe, nan squad believes, and we are going to fight. This week I’ve seen immoderate of nan champion training sessions since I sewage here”, he stressed.

“You look astatine nan standings and we cognize it’s tough. But nan fans are seeing a squad pinch a corporate feeling, and that is non-negotiable. Our effort is matched by nan difficult work, and nan different day, very fewer teams successful Spain, successful nan business we are in, would person 20,000 fans successful nan stands”, continued Pellicer.

He pointed retired that he was wished to “fight and honour our values pinch that effort and commitment. We person nan situation of achieving 2 consecutive victories and getting person to those teams”.

The coach has “many options” successful position of players and tactics. “The different time we started pinch a statement of three, nan squad felt comfortable, past we changed, and they besides felt comfortable. We spot that desire, contempt nan difficulty. Everyone is there, and we’ll make nan champion decisions, yet nan important point is that they’re making it difficult for me. If nan squad improves, we each improve. And that is contagious”, he highlighted.

In respect to nan adjacent rival, Pellicer analysed their main characteristics. “Andorra had a shape successful which they endured 5 consecutive defeats, but are now backmost to nan squad from nan opening of nan season. For me, they are nan astir astonishing squad successful nan title and nan 1 pinch nan champion positional attack”.

“They are akin to Las Palmas, but pinch much nuances. A precocious promoted squad that doesn’t cheat what they play, and we are going to find a lucifer wherever they activity pinch nan rival’s worry done possession, wherever they are very powerful”, he concluded.

___________________________________________________________

More
Source Euroweeklynews

