Malayalam directors Satish Babusenan and Santosh Babusenan on their new movie, ‘Anand Monalisa Waits For Death’

Satish: Life is afloat of uncertainties. The only certainty is that we must each dice 1 day, sooner aliases later. This thought tin beryllium scary because it messes pinch each nan plans we make for nan future. We build dreams astir one’s life, nan early of our children and family, aliases astir a cardinal things that we dream will make america happy. Then we dream that these dreams will travel true. Across centuries, nine has made dream into a virtue. But, successful my understanding, it is conscionable nan opposite. Hope is fearfulness dressed up arsenic thing pretty. It is what we usage to flight facing nan reality of facts. These are nan thoughts that my relative and I decided to research successful our caller movie, a communicative astir a young man facing imminent death.

Santosh: We were trying to woody pinch nan quality problem of uncertainty. The regular flight way is Hope, but that only adds to nan problem. The amended action is to support nan mind free of dream and to judge reality, nevertheless difficult it whitethorn seem. This is nan thought we wanted to talk successful nan movie without sounding excessively pedantic aliases preachy.

The poster of Anand Monalisa Waits For Death, directed by Satish Babusenan and Santosh Babusenan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Your movie Ottayal Patha won nan Kerala State Film Award for second-best movie successful 2017. Did that make you happy? Or do you deliberation specified recognitions make nary difference?

Satish: It was rather a bully emotion erstwhile nan grant was announced. It besides won our lead character Kaladharan chettan a Special Jury Award, and Best Actor astatine nan New York Indian Film Festival. Actors and technicians merit praise erstwhile they do a awesome job. Also, our films get screened astatine bully movie festivals. Without those screenings, who would spot their difficult work?

But, for america personally, nickname doesn’t mean much. There was a clip erstwhile appreciation mattered. Experience has taught america that cheering and booing are easy interchangeable and person small to do pinch nan value of one’s work.

Santosh: Awards surely make america happy. But we effort not to fto that unsighted america to nan immensity of nan task we person group earlier us. We are successful pursuit of value — chiefly creator — and we cognize we’re still acold distant from that thinly populated stratosphere wherever it’s really difficult to breathe. We’re genuinely gladsome that complete nan years we’ve accumulated a bunch of actors and unit who stock that imagination pinch us.

Maybe you make films for yourselves, but isn’t a movie a merchandise that has to beryllium marketed?

Satish: Indeed, a movie needs a market, it needs to gain its upkeep. People who slog connected it request to beryllium paid. Our films are not made for entertainment.

Consequently, they tin only beryllium thrown into nan arthouse market. That marketplace has its requirements too. The world over, it is issue-based creation that succeeds there. If you look astatine nan films from India which make it to these awesome markets abroad, they are each astir issues that Indians look — gender, inequality, corruption, infanticide… There are bully filmmakers who make films connected these themes. However, specified themes don’t excite us.

We were ever drawn to filmmaking arsenic a mean to definitive nan struggles of nan quality mind. We loved nan activity of Tarkovsky, Bergman, Kabirdas, Rumi, Camus… Is location a marketplace for activity that gravitates towards nan aforesaid concerns? Maybe. Or, possibly not. But, successful nan end, 1 still has to do what 1 really enjoys doing.

Santosh: We don’t make films for ourselves astatine all. Our films are attempts to onslaught up a speech pinch viewers who stock our benignant of interests. The numbers are few, but we deliberation location are capable to support america going! We judge these are issues that astir quality beings will person to grapple pinch astatine immoderate constituent successful their lives.

You ventured into movies by producing a commercialized film. What did that acquisition thatch you?

Satish: We went successful location astatine a clip erstwhile we looked astatine cinema arsenic a business opportunity, dealing pinch a merchandise which we benignant of understood: filmmaking. All 5 of nan partners successful our accumulation institution were knowledgeable successful nan media business. We made that costly merchandise successful nan champion measurement we knew (it was directed by personification else) but that was nan clip erstwhile spectator habits were changing successful Kerala. It was a decent merchandise successful a bully marketplace astatine nan incorrect time. It is still doing good connected YouTube. However, astatine that time, we mislaid astir each nan money we had. At nan post-mortem table, we decided connected nan caller guidance to take. And that’s what we’ve been doing ever since. Just completed our ninth feature. So, successful retrospect, let’s opportunity we spent a batch of money to study what benignant of movies ne'er to make.

Santosh: Yes, it was a learning experience. But for that first movie we whitethorn ne'er person turned to directing movies astatine all. As youngsters we surely wanted to nonstop films, but that benignant of evaporated location on nan way. I americium gladsome we produced that first movie because that turned america backmost to our puerility passion, filmmaking.

Sreeram and Meera Nair successful a still from Anand Monalisa Waits For Death, directed by nan Babusenan brothers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Your films do not person galore mainstream actors. Is that a deliberate choice?

Satish: Yes. For one, we wouldn’t beryllium capable to spend them. We are very happy moving pinch a mini team, our troupe of awesome actors. I americium talking astir actors who stock nan aforesaid committedness to cinema arsenic we do.

Santosh: And besides nan easiness of working. All our actors cognize what we want and they present it truthful easy and truthful well. We don’t judge successful telling actors what to do. We want them to vibe pinch nan book and present nan action spontaneously. This requires them to walk clip pinch nan script, and nan remainder of nan actors and crew. We deliberation bully performances are besides nan effect of a synergy connected nan set.

We spot character Kaladharan successful astir of your films; do you build your stories pinch him successful mind?

Kaladharan successful a stills from Anand Monalisa Waits For Death, directed by nan Babusenan brothers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Satish: Kaladharan chettan is a awesome actor, but he is not nan only 1 we repeat. Our troupe includes Sreeram Mohan, Nina Chakraborty and a fewer different actors too. Sometimes, we travel crossed performers who impressment america pinch their simplicity and their commitment. The troupe automatically includes them.

When we determine to research a definite thought successful a caller project, we wonderment what cloth to create arsenic a story. The material, nan warp, nan weft, nan spaces, nan glue, nan gilt…these are nan characters. We past delegate each characteristic to each character of our troupe.

Santosh: Sometimes we onslaught connected an character we person seen successful different movie and deliberation tin present what we person successful mind.

Do you deliberation your films person improved complete time? If so, successful what ways?

Satish: Frankly, yes. We person learnt to grip metaphors a small better. We’ve grown to easiness retired of nan imaginative process a small more, allowing larger, unknowable forces to return complete nan making of our films. One absorbing point I’ve been capable to observe is that while our films person go much individual successful their contented and form, our consciousness of ownership complete them has been importantly lessening. That is simply a beautiful rewarding point successful itself.

Santosh: As our films go much personal, they’re paradoxically becoming much beyond our small selves. To us, they look to originate from location beyond america and prosecute pinch much nonsubjective and humanistic concerns. ‘Personal’ whitethorn not beryllium nan correct word. Our concerns, and frankincense our films, are becoming much psychological and existential. As a result, we’re besides losing viewers. But I deliberation that’s fine because we are now capable to prosecute pinch a smaller but much aggravated and like-minded group of viewers.

Does related rivalry aboveground erstwhile successful a while?

Satish: We person 1 rule. If 1 of america thinks that an thought put distant by nan different is unacceptable, we driblet that thought instantly without trying to take sides it. As for related rivalry…no.

Santosh: No rivalries, astatine all. Guess we person greyed excessively overmuch for that benignant of thing. We person our differences, but we ever find communal ground.

What are your early projects?

Satish: We are talking astir uncertainty here. What do we cognize what life has successful shop for immoderate of america successful nan coming days, months, aliases years? From past evidence, we tin presume that location could beryllium much films. But I person nary thought really they will move out.

Santosh: We would alternatively return things arsenic they come. But films are ne'er acold from our minds. We person already discussed 3 aliases 4 ideas and discarded each of them. What’ll instrumentality we person nary idea! We return it slow and lazy.