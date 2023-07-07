‘Mama Bear Fascism’: Joy Reid Criticizes New DeSantis Campaign Ad, Says He’s ‘Tormenting Gay Kids’

MSNBC big Joy Reid criticized a caller Ron DeSantis run commercialized Friday and said he was “tormenting cheery kids.”

‘Mamas for DeSantis,’ a group backing Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president, released a caller advertisement promising to not let leftists to beforehand their schedule connected children. The run advertisement outlined DeSantis’ argumentation achievements successful Florida for illustration prohibiting captious title mentation and stopping DEI.

Reid mocked nan caller ad, which put DeSantis’ woman Casey astatine nan forefront. Reid suggested Casey’s presence serves to distract from her husband’s awkwardness. (RELATED: DeSantis Outlaws Out-Of-State Drivers’ Licenses Issued To Illegal Immigrants)

“Well, it’s official. Casey DeSantis has entered nan race. Presumably to inject immoderate characteristic into her awkward hubby Ron’s campaign,” Reid said.

“Florida’s First Lady released a caller advertisement to motorboat ‘Mamas for DeSantis,’ an inaugural that espouses parental rights. But really, mama carnivore fascism. It’s nan latest plug for DeSantis’ bare bones platform. What is he promising anyways, different than tormenting cheery kids and nan Latino workers who substance Florida’s economy?” Reid added.

Reid brought connected 2 guests, Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher and erstwhile Speaker John Boehner advisor Maura Gillespie to talk DeSantis’ struggles.

Reid explained her mentation connected really immoderate group desire alteration for nan liking of it since they are saturated and wondered why DeSantis isn’t benefitting from that.

“He’s go specified an extremist. He’s truthful weird. He past goes retired and tries to blasted nan media for his sagging canvass numbers by bragging astir really overmuch money he’s raising. Then it turns retired that’s a dishonesty because 80% of nan $130 cardinal he raised he conscionable transferred from his money from erstwhile he ran for governor. So he can’t moreover do that right. Why do you suppose that nan personification who successful mentation should beryllium nan personification benefitting from nan boredom and alteration desire is specified a disaster?” Reid asked.

“DeSantis has spent truthful overmuch clip connected wokeism and attacking Disney, right? He is truthful obsessed by it, and Trump is truthful obsessed by his ain individual woes. So, they’re successful nan aforesaid lane,” Gillespie responded.

“For DeSantis, his biggest problem I would opportunity akin to Hillary Clinton’s problem, they don’t person wide appeal. And crossed nan board, they’re not going to beryllium capable to get nan nomination. If Joe Biden had tally then, he would person gotten it alternatively of Hillary Clinton. And I deliberation it’s a akin business for DeSantis. He is going to beryllium successful a position perpetually down Donald Trump.”

Reid added that moreover if DeSantis were to triumph nan nomination, he would beryllium unelectable because “nobody wants a 6-week abortion ban.”