Man accused of 1st-degree murder of B.C. teen Marrisa Shen pleads not guilty

The assemblage proceedings of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old woman successful Burnaby successful 2017 began Wednesday successful nan Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree execution in the decease of Marrisa Shen. He entered a plea of not blameworthy to nan crime successful tribunal Wednesday morning.

Shen's assemblage was recovered successful a wooded area of Burnaby's Central Park connected July 18, 2017, respective hours aft she went missing.

Ali was arrested complete a twelvemonth later, connected Sept. 7, 2018.

Police person said Ali, who was 28 years aged astatine nan clip of his arrest, had nary erstwhile criminal grounds and arrived successful Canada arsenic a exile from Syria 17 months earlier his arrest. He has remained successful custody since then.

Ali, who speaks constricted English, listened to nan proceedings done an Arabic and Kurdish translator and addressed nan 14-person assemblage successful Arabic erstwhile asked really he would plead.

"I did not termination Marrisa Shen," he said loudly before Justice Lance Bernard asked him to explain whether his plea would beryllium blameworthy aliases not guilty.

"I repeat, I did not termination Marria Shen," Ali said again.

Marrisa Shen, 13, went missing from her location adjacent Central Park successful Burnaby connected July 18, 2017. Her assemblage was discovered successful nan parkland 7 hours aft she was past seen. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Ali repeated nan condemnation a 3rd clip earlier Bernard said he would construe nan connection arsenic a plea of not guilty.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has called nan investigation into nan teenager's sidesplitting its largest to date. Police opportunity much than 600 interviews were conducted, complete a 1000 hours of video footage collected and over 2,000 persons of liking identified. But to date, fewer specifications person been made nationalist astir what precisely led homicide investigators to Ali much than a twelvemonth aft nan crime.

Shen was seen leaving her family's flat building crossed from Central Park astatine astir 6 p.m. PT connected July 18th, 2017. Surveillance footage later showed nan teen entering a adjacent Tim Hortons minutes aft she near her apartment. She stayed location for an hour and a half.

Shen's family reported her missing to constabulary astatine 11:30 p.m. PT connected July 18. Just complete an hr later, her assemblage was recovered successful nan brushwood successful nan southeast area of nan park. Police tracked her location done her compartment phone.

Cautions against prejudice

In nan past, protesters person appeared astatine nan tribunal dates for nan trial, criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's argumentation of allowing Syrian refugees into nan country. RCMP have said Ali had nary criminal grounds and was chartless to them earlier he came to their attraction arsenic portion of nan investigation into Shen's death.

There were nary specified protests connected Wednesday, and nan judge, successful his opening remarks to nan jury, reminded them of their committedness to not showing a bias against a Muslim Kurdish man from nan Middle East.

Police portion still situation overmuch of Central Park successful Burnaby wherever Marrisa Shen's assemblage was found. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

"Our biases astir individual characteristics specified arsenic title aliases gender, whether we recognize it aliases not, tin impact really we judge aliases disbelieve things we spot aliases are told aliases really we respond to those things," said Bernard.

"You must make a conscious effort to defy and to thief different jurors defy jumping to conclusions based, for example, connected race, ethnicity, belief aliases gender."

Shen's family did not remark connected Wednesday, filing into nan tribunal softly and sitting alongside journalists covering nan proceedings. Her family has endured a lengthy hold for nan trial, which was primitively slated to statesman successful September 2020, but was postponed owed to nan pandemic and different procedural delays.

On Thursday, nan Crown is expected to make its opening arguments to nan assemblage and present its first witness.

The assemblage proceedings is taking spot successful B.C. Supreme Court successful Vancouver and is expected to past until June 30.