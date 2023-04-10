Man Charged With Shooting Black Kansas City Teen Who Went To Wrong House, Prosecutors Say

Topline

Missouri prosecutors announced charges Monday against an 85-year-old achromatic man who allegedly changeable a Black teen successful nan caput past week aft they said nan teen mistakenly approached his home, successful a lawsuit that has attracted nationalist attraction for its group undertones.

This undated photograph provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, nan teen changeable by a homeowner successful ... [+] Kansas City. (Ben Crump Law via AP) Ben Crump Law

The man, 85-year-old Andrew Lester, has been charged pinch battle successful nan first grade and equipped criminal action for shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl connected Thursday, prosecutors successful Clay County announced. Yarl was earnestly injured aft being changeable twice—once successful nan head—but was released from nan infirmary Sunday and is now recovering astatine home. Prosecutors said Yarl was sent to prime up his brothers but approached Lester’s location by mistake—the aged man past approached his beforehand doorway and changeable nan teen. Lester could not beryllium instantly reached for comment—it is unclear if he has an attorney. Authorities person not indicated they judge nan shooting was racially motivated.

The shooting took spot successful a middle-class vicinity successful northbound Kansas City, and has led to wide outrage. Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted Monday: “Let's beryllium clear: No kid should ever unrecorded successful fearfulness of being changeable for ringing nan incorrect doorbell,” while celebrities for illustration Kansas City Chiefs backmost Patrick Mahomes said he hopes nan “justice strategy does correct by” Yarl.

Booking records bespeak a man surviving astatine Lester’s reside was arrested conscionable earlier midnight Thursday and was released from custody little than 2 hours later, according to CNN.

